Everyone Gets Rejected

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





When I opened the email, I moaned internally, “Rejected again.” Several times this past week, I heard from authors where I had championed their book and received a contract from my colleagues. These authors wrote gracious emails to me but the bottom-line was they were going to pass on our Morgan James Publishing contract offer. I understand there are many choices in the publishing world. After decades in publishing, I believe our choice is the best way to get your book into the bookstores.





We are not a self-publisher and Morgan James pays for all of the books that are shipped to bookstores. Any bookstore can keep the book for the lifetime of the book, then return it for a complete refund. Admittedly the economic pressure is on the publisher for this effort and it can amount to thousands of dollars.





As an editor, I do not make the decisions which book we publish but I have a role in that process. The team evaluates the manuscript and decides if we offer a publishing contract. Less than 3% of the 5,000 submissions we receive each year gets a contract offer. There is definitely a consideration process and I champion authors and their manuscript to my colleagues. I get invested in the author ’ s message and their books. That ’ s why it doesn ’ t feel good when the author decides to pass on our contract offer. Everyone (even editors) get rejected.





On the surface, publishing looks simple and straight forward. Write a manuscript then publish a book. Yet there is a great deal of complexity built into each step in the process. Do you want a traditional publisher with a large reach to readers? Then you need to first find a literary agent because those big publishers will not look at your submission or speak with you? The complications begin with many critical choices along the journey. At the time, you may not understand it is a critical choice until later in the journey.





Also many authors don ’ t understand because of the growth in self-publishing, there are about 11,000 new books that are published every day . This fact amounts to huge competition between authors to find readers and sell their books.





I ’ ve met authors who have invested $6,000 or even $20,000 with publishers and later understand those self-publishers (which they do not call themselves) are only online. Nothing is sold in brick and mortar bookstores. When an author selects these companies to publish their book, they also don ’ t understand they are establishing a public sales record of their book. Many years ago, publishers and agents didn ’ and a few keystrokes they can get the information. These professionals use this sales information to make wise decisions about your manuscript submission.

t have access to this information but now they do through an expensive subscription to Nielsen Book Scan . If someone wants to know about your book sales, with a subscriptiona few keystrokes they can get the information. These professionals use this sales information to make wise decisions about your manuscript submission.





For the author, they may not respond (ghost you) or send you a polite rejection letter but these decisions are being made all the time.





At the end of the day, each of us in the publishing community have to make our own choices. It ’ s called free will.





How do you make a wise publishing choice?





The first step is to get educated about the possibilities. I always encourage authors to meet publishing professionals face to face at a writers ’ conference. I meet many author who have never been to a conference. It takes investment, time and energy to attend and make new relationships. Here ’ s a list of some possibilities. In May, I will be at the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference ( follow this link to learn more ). When you go, meet as many people as you can at meals and in the hallway. I ’ m rarely in my room alone but I ’ m talking with people the entire conference. Ask good questions and bring your business cards and one-page pitches. After the conference, send the editor or agent what they have requested. Many people do not follow through so be the exception.





As you make new relatiohships and explore your options, you will be able to determine your path to publishing.





Here ’ ’ s free and you don't have to travel. David Hancock, the founder of Morgan James Publishing, has a new book called The Babylon Blueprint for Authors. s another resource thats free and you don't have to travel. David Hancock, the founder of Morgan James Publishing, has a new book called Follow this link and get the free Ebook . It has a lot of great marketing insight. The key reason I'm encouraging you to get it is about 40 pages which compare the three main paths to publish: traditional, self-publishing and hybrid or independent publishing. As you study these details, you will get some clarity about your next steps in the publishing journey.





Chicken Soup for the Soul Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen were rejected 140 times. Mark tells the story in the foreword of my book, Jumpstart Your Publishing Dreams. To show you that everyone gets rejected, I want to finish this article with a reminder. The co-authors ofJack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen were rejected 140 times. Mark tells the story in the foreword of my book, Follow this link to download the foreword and first chapter . They told their small publisher they were going to sell a million books during the first year. Their publisher laughed because they had not sold a million copies of any book. It took Jack and Mark a year and a half to sell their first million books. They practiced the Rule of Five and worked hard to get those readers and booksales. Many authors never take those actions but I encourage you to follow their example and be different.





For you to find the right fit for your book will take work but is possible. If I can help you, let me know.





How does this message that everyone gets rejected resonate with you? Let me know your experience with rejection in the comments below.

Labels: consistency, editor, Everyone Gets Rejected, fit, persistence, publishing, rejection, relationships, submission, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life, writer