



By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





Often on my social media feed I will see some news about an author that turned down our Morgan James Publishing contract offer. It happened again today. This author decided to go with another company that I also know very well.





When I saw this news, I “almost” picked up the phone to call the author and tell her what I know about her choice. In the early days of my writing life, I may have completed that call and likely disrupted my relationship with this author. I would have said some things about that other publishing house which I would later regret.





Because I paused before I acted, I went another route. My call wouldn ’ t change this author ’ s choice. She had signed a publishing contract and was committed to this direction. Like many of our choices, she was going to have to learn the hard way. Whether they know it or not, this particular publisher has a reputation for charging their authors for every large or small service. Some people would call these actions “ nickel and dime. ” These authors can spend spend a great deal of money on such services (with little return from my experience). I could not teach this author those publishing lessons. They were going to learn them the hard way.





During my last exchange with this author, I wished her well and hope we can work together in the future. Sometimes years later, these authors do return to me. Why? They return bccause they have learned the hard way.





Here ’ s a different situation. At a conference, I find a solid author with a growing market presence. Instead of taking the Morgan James Publishing contract offer, they sign with a literary agent and move toward the traditional route. When you make this choice, the author gives up their rights and control. Also they don ’ t understand agents do not sell all of their submissions. I hear their stories about the higher standards (platform and reader connections) of traditional publishers and the poor marketing efforts from these publishers. To successfully publish a book involves a lot of details which can go off the rails and produce little for the author or that publisher. The risks are there. This author will have to learn the hard way.





It is not my responsibility to fix every publishing situation. Instead I have to let this author and situation go and realize that person will have to learn it through their own hard earned experience. I ’ ll admit I have to hold back my opinion and let go of the book and the author. Throughout the publishing process, each of us are making dozens of critical choices. Do we self-publish? Do we find an agent and go the traditional route? Will that choice work out for our goals for the book? There are no simple answers.





Often I return to a principle that I ’ ve learned in my years in pubishing. I am 100% responsible for my own success and others have to take responsibility for their own success. Everyone of us has blindspots. Some people have to try the other flawed system and learn the hard way.





How can you avoid learning the hard way?





1. Understand the various options and explore each of them.

2. Use your network to ask questions and talk with various authors about their experiences.

3. Read how-to books and understand your choices.

4. Go to conferences and ask questions and listen for options and choices.

5. Build and maintain your relationships with publishing professionals.





Before you sign a publishing contract or an agency agreement, ask detailed questions, speak with their authors and ask more questions. Take a hard look, then sign and move forward with that person and company.





As I ’ ve mentioned in these articles, publishing is not easy and selling books and reaching readers has many different paths. New books are streaming into the marketplace every day. If you take 100% responsibility for your own success, you can find your right path and have to learn the hard way.





In the comments below, let me know how you have made good choices or learned the hard way. If I can help you not learn the hard way, don ’ t hesitate to reach out to me.





Labels: actions, authors, choices, conferences, Learn The Hard Way, literary agents, Morgan James Publishing, readers, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life