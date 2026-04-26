Create a System for Consistency





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





One of the key habits every writer and communicator needs to develop is consistency. It ’ s a habit I learned years ago and continue to this day.





without quiting . In the early days of social media, in my mind, I built a grid for my posts. I decided to begin with an inspirational quotation. Then I launch into several posts about my own writing. Each post includes a photo, a benefit and focus on the reader. After those few posts, I created another pattern to promote and teach from others. At the end of my day, I return to my writing and resources and end with one of my online articles. I use a scheduling tool called Hootsuite . There are others like Buffer . I spend about 30 focused minutes every day on this effort. You should create whatever will work for you. Make sure you create something you can do over and over





You begin the system creation process with a focus on the end goal: to create something with a limit that is focused on your readers (audience). Also whatever you create has to be something you feel comfortable doing repeatedly and consistently.





For example, my audience for The Writing Life and my newsletter (follow these links to subscribe and get on your email) is people interested in publishing and writing. I use these two words in the broadest sense to give me lots of flexibility and options. Write down several words which capture your audience (or do it in your mind).





’ m a guest and could unknowningly violate their terms and be banned or kicked off. I encourage you to choose carefully. Early in the process, I chose three social media platforms: There are dozens of social media platforms. I do not own these platforms and my involvement is as a guest or rented. I'm aware that Im a guest and could unknowningly violate their terms and be banned or kicked off. I encourage you to choose carefully. Early in the process, I chose three social media platforms: X/Twitter LinkedIN and Facebook . Notice some of what is missing here (also a choice). I do not have a presence on Pinterest or Instagram or YouTube or many other places. These choices are important and something you do in the beginning to narrow your focus. You want to start something that you can consistently continue.





When I set up my system, I decided to post 12 to 15 times every day. I use a grid or pattern for this process. For years, I ’ ve been creating and posting in this pattern. My personal system is not time consuming but something I do in about 30 minutes every day.





I wrote these details for the simple reason to encourage you to create your system or habit to become consistent. You may post less times a day or a week but do it over and over. Your consistency will pay off for you.





In addition, I ’ ve gathered content and resources for others in my particular audience. These people interested in writing and publishing can learn a great deal just following me and reading the various posts. In my own writing life, I have learned a tremendous amount of information reading these articles.





After Creating Your System





When I have created a system, I consistently use it. The response varies. Sometimes others comment about the posts. Other times I hear nothing. The point is consistent effort and in the creation process, set up somthing you can accomplish over and over.





Once your system is working, you can add elements to this process. For example, my additional elements include a weekly newsletter, a presence and consistent use of Goodreads , my use of PodMatch for guest podcasting, my consistent creation of new content for my blog and guest blogging in several places.





’ ve got fulltime work as an acquisitions editor at ’ m regularly working with authors on the details of their books. Beyond this system for my social media, for the last 14 years, Ive got fulltime work as an acquisitions editor at Morgan James Publishing . Throughout my day, Im regularly working with authors on the details of their books.





No one can do everything. Where will you get the greatest reach and be able to build an audience that you can continue? Are you creating a system for consistency? Let me know in the comments.





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Labels: audience, consistence, Create a System for Consistency, newsletter, persistence, readers, social media, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life