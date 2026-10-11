





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

’ s attention. If you are meeting in person at a As an author, you have to learn a great deal about publishing to make a good pitch. The reality is you have seconds to capture that persons attention. If you are meeting in person at a writer ’ s conference , your first few minutes are important.





’ ve encouraged you to learn to catch attention, In these articles, Ive encouraged you to learn to catch attention, craft a book proposal write a query letter , and generally make the right connection to secure a positive reaction from that publishing professional. No doubt that achievement is valuable and terrific.





In this article, I want to encourage you to take an additional step: do the work to successfully execute your plans to reach readers. It ’ s the work which gets no attention and no one pushes you to do but if you do it, then you will become the exception and sell books. As my title for this article says, author talk is cheap.





I understand the work and thought that goes into an author pitch to a literary agent or editor. From my experience, the more detailed about your connections to the reader, the better the plan.





Here ’ s what I have learned: authors can make detailed marketing plans, then not execute those plans when the book is published. You may tell your editor about your terrific connection to a large circulation print publication, then when the book comes out, the editor looks at the book sales and sees that little happened. Talk is cheap. The real action from authors comes day to day in the trenches when they do the work.





For example, it ’ s no accident that since 2004, I ’ ve written and published hundreds of how-to articles on this blog for people interested in publishing. I ’ ve taken my variety of experiences and poured them into these stories and the articles. No one required me to do it but I have consistently written these articles and done the work. It ’ s the same sort of detailed work that you must do as an author with your topic.





I encourage you to keep learning about new aspects of publishing, then engaging in the process and do the work to apply that information to your work. Admittedly the work can feel routine and boring but your consistency is a critical element in your success. Even if you don ’ t get any (or much) feedback. Keep learning, going to workshops and reading books and online to discover new aspects of publishing.





If you notice that something isn ’ t happening, then increase your work on that aspect. For example, using PodMatch ’ ve booked or been on over 90 podcasts during the last year or so. Recently I don ’ t have as much activity in this area. When I think about the reason, it ’ s because I haven ’ t been pitching new podcasts. I ’ ve put more effort into this pitching and believe soon I will be adding more podcasts to my schedule.





You want to keep knocking on new doors and trying new tools and ways to get your message into the marketplace. One of the critical and unglamorous aspects is to continually do the promoting and marketing work.





What new aspects of publishing are you learning and reading about? How are you apply these plans to your topic and passion? Talk is cheap but the real work takes steady and continued effort. If I can help you, don ’ t hesitate to reach out to me. Let me know your actions in the comments.





Labels: action, Author Talk Is Cheap, book proposal, connection, follow through, marketing, persistence, pitching, podcasting, PodMatch, publishing, query, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life, work