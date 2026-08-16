Seasons in Your Writing Life

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





Our lives as writers have different seasons. In the beginning, we are like sponges and soak insight and knowledge, tools and techniques from others through conferences and books and conversations. Experimentation is a huge part of that process and trying to find the right fit for your writing. It doesn ’ t matter your physical age. You may have had another career and want to enter the publishing world. To get there you have to learn and understand the process and the system Who are the gatekeepers? How can you form a relationship and get their attention?





’ ve been a beginner at a number of different periods in my life. I studied journalism at Indiana Unversity, a top school. I worked on the student newspaper and did a summer internship at an Indiana daily newspaper. In each case I was a beginner with volumes of learning. Then I left my writing for about ten years and went into linguistics. When I returned to my writing, I relearned tools like As a writer, Ive been a beginner at a number of different periods in my life. I studied journalism at Indiana Unversity, a top school. I worked on the student newspaper and did a summer internship at an Indiana daily newspaper. In each case I was a beginner with volumes of learning. Then I left my writing for about ten years and went into linguistics. When I returned to my writing, I relearned tools like query letter book proposal creation and which publications took which types of articles. I joined a critique group . I attended writers conferences to meet editors and agents as well as learn from them. The conversations at meals and late at night were an important element in this process.





When I Grow Up, I Can Go Anywhere for Jesus. Beyond my writing for publication, for my day job, I became a magazine editor with additional learning and skill development. During my intermediate session, I began to serve on the staff of a magazine and write articles for other publications . Then in 1992, my first book was published called. Beyond my writing for publication, for my day job, I became a magazine editor with additional learning and skill development.





As I bcame an advanced writer, I began teaching at conferences across the US and Canada. It was another season of relationship building and learning while writing books and articles for publications. In addition, my online presence was growing during this season of my writing life.





Finally at some unspecified point, I became a professional writer. ’ m unsure how many more books I will write. I don ’ t travel to many conferences to speak. My daily schedule is full working with ’ m grateful for many other opportunities. Finally we move into the later years which is where I am now. Im unsure how many more books I will write. I dont travel to many conferences to speak. My daily schedule is full working with Morgan James Publishing authors around the world on their books. Im grateful for many other opportunities.





Throughout the different seasons of a writing life, it is rarely mentioned my regular life continues with events like sickness, challenges at home with relationships, financial struggles and a host of other interruptions. In the middle of these unexpected interruptions, the writing life continues. Sometimes I wrote early in the morning. Other times I wrote on the seat of an airplane or used a hotel desk or in a library. The consistency of meeting deadlines is the hallmark of a professional writer (no matter which season).





During the various seasons of your writing life, here ’ s some of the elements which continue:

’ s why I have over 19,700 LinkedIn connections. ’ s do it. --make and maintain connections with other professionals. Its why I have over 19,700 LinkedIn connections. If we are not connected on LinkedIn , send me an invitation and lets do it.

--continue learning and trying new skills

--remain curious to read how-to books and apply them to your writing life

--continue writing and trying new marketing avenues for your work. This steady drumbeat and part of your life is significant and influential.

--despite the lack of response to my pitches, and rejection, failures (yes, it happens to me all the time), be committed to continue and not quit the journey.





Where are you in the seasons of your writing life? What elements continue no matter which season? Let me know in the comments below and I look forward to reading them.





Labels: publishing, Seasons in Your Writing Life, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life