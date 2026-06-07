Social Media Is Not For Everyone





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





As an editor working for a New York publishing company and an author, I understand the importance of social media and why those numbers are important to the process. It ’ s why I ’ ve invested lots of personal time and energy into building, maintaining and working my social media.





Publishers ask authors about their social media numbers. Often I hear writers say that social media doesn ’ t sell books. That selling might not be visible to you but I understand why publishers are asking for the numbers. These book professionals know that someone has to hear or see your book at least a dozen times before they purchase the book. Your social media activity is part of this exposure process. You aren ’ t posting “Buy my book.” Instead you are highlighting the benefits for the reader who buys your book. Those benefits will be different for each author and their type of book.





Some authors have written a riveting story which could be something you read on the beach or another vacation place. Others have crafted a personal story about their lives with insights and lessons for other. Another author has written an adventure for middle grade readers while others craft their words into a 32 page picture book. While there are many different types of books, the author needs to focus on the specific benefits of their book. What aspects will readers gain from reading your book? Keep a running list of these benefits because they will be the aspects you will highlight on social media and in your blog posts and your newsletter articles.





Billy Graham, A Biography of America ’ s Greatest Evangelist. Through reading about the life of Billy Graham, the reader gains insights and examples for their own life. When this book released several years ago, I recorded over 50 radio interviews. For a sample,

As an example of the important stories or benefits, I point you to my. Through reading about the life of Billy Graham, the reader gains insights and examples for their own life. When this book released several years ago, I recorded over 50 radio interviews. For a sample, I listed several of them here but I continue to use these interviews on social media to highlight the benefits and life of Mr. Graham.





No matter what type of promotion you do for your book (including social media), it is important to understand and talk about the reader benefits for your book.





As an editor, I speak with authors about their social media presence. For my colleagues on the publication board at Morgan James Publishing , I gather the author ’ s online presence and social media links. If the author has large numbers then terrific but we are looking to see if the author has started this process. If they have a start, then we can help them build their online presence. We can not teach an author how to fill out their LinkedIN or X/Twitter profile.





During these author conversations, I hear words of protest about social media.

--It ’ s time consuming.

--It takes away time from their writing.

--It ’ s ineffective.

--etc.





One of my authors researched the social media presence of several bestselling authors in their category. They mentioned that several of these authors had limited or no social media presence. I understand the time and energy it takes to build such a presence. As an author, I ’ ve been active on social media and building my numbers for years. Part of the reason I do it is to be an example for my authors for their own actions. Also I do it because I know my actions are selling books.





While I didn ’ 1001 Ways to Market Your Books. t look into these specific bestselling authors with no social media presence. I suspect someone on their team is using something else to market and promote these authors and their books. The publisher could be running online ads or an active booking podcasts and radio programs. Or the publisher could have hired a publicist to gather book reviews. There are many ways beyond social media to promote your book. If you need more ideas, I recommend JohnKremer's





I understand the dangers and time suck nature of social media. I ’ ve read others suggest authors have to be everywhere. You don ’ t. Instead I recommend you consider the social media platforms your readers use then become active on those particular platforms. About a year ago, I noticed one of my author friends was no longer on X or Twitter. When I asked about it, she said, “ My readers are not on X so I cancelled my account and stopped posting there. ” The response made perfect sense.





A large social media presence is not for everyone but a choice. I encourage you to understand where your readers are active and build on those sites. Limit your time and monitor it. Also there are social media experts who for a regular fee will do your social media for you. Each of us are on different paths to reach our readers. The key for every author is to be aware, choose a path, then develop your own system and method to repeatedly reach these readers.





Whether you use social media or not, you have to show the literary agent and publisher that you have connections to readers. These connections can be your regular newsletter, your personal speaking events or any number of other ways. Many years ago I learned that publishers make beautiful books and get them into bookstores. But what moves those books out of the bookstore and into the hands of readers (sells) is the author ’ s activity. Without your involvement as an author, those books in the bookstores are returned to the publisher then often destroyed which is a shame.





I want to end this article on a positive note about social media. It's an important tool to keep up with my friends and their activities. As I post articles from others on social, I read them and grow in my own insights and knowledge of the world of bookselling. Often I don ’ t get a lot of feedback for the years I ’ ve been active on social media. Just when I consider pulling back on my activity, someone will comment on something. These comments show me that while people may or may not comment, they are reading it. Your consistency and persistence is important. The rent for success comes due every single day. How can you standout from others?





Are you limiting your social media presence? How are you touching readers and highlighting the benefits from your books? Let me know in the comments.





Labels: bookselling, marketing, social media, Social Media Is Not For Everyone., Terry Whalin, The Writing Life