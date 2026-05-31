Roll With The Punches









By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

Our lives are filled with changes. These events happen in our lives whether we plan for them or not. From these articles about the writing life, it ’ s easy to see that I ’ m someone who loves routine. The publishing world and other parts of our world are in constant motion and change. When you get an unexpected punch (as in the above photo), do you roll with it?





’ s a large event and throughout the time, I had interesting conversations with people. These days I don ’ t travel as much as in the past. From my home in Southern California, it was a long haul to attend and involved changing planes in Chicago. On schedule I arrived and got to the conference and settled into my room. Last week I traveled to Asheville, North Carolina for The Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference . Its a large event and throughout the time, I had interesting conversations with people. These days I dont travel as much as in the past. From my home in Southern California, it was a long haul to attend and involved changing planes in Chicago. On schedule I arrived and got to the conference and settled into my room.





Throughout the event, I met remarkable writers. Each one had a story which was tied to their writing. The event contained many “God moments.” Like each of these events, the final day arrived. I packed my suitcases and headed to the airport. On the way home, I was changing planes at the Dallas airport. My plane from Asheville to Dallas had a mechanical issue which delayed our arrival. After landing as my airplane was landing and going to our gate, I would see my connecting flight in a different terminal was beginning to board.





Several passengers on my first flight graciously let me off to hurry toward my connecting flight. I moved as rapidly as I could to reach my gate. When I arrived at my gate, the plane was still there but the airline had closed the door and no one was around to assist me. In the face of this situation, I rolled with the punches. I needed to go to the airline help desk to rebook my flight which was located several gates ahead.





When I spoke with the help desk airline person, I learned my bags were on the flight that I missed. They booked me into a local hotel then I was on the first Saturday flight to Orange County. I found the hotel airport shuttle, registered for my room and grabbed a few hours sleep before returning to the airport. I could have been upset (a choice) but instead I rolled with it.





Writers have to face changes with flexibility. For example, in these articles, I ’ ve written about the price of paper for books has increased 70 to 80% since 2020. This small detail is affecting the retail price of books as well as the length of novels. During the conference, I met a number of fiction writers with manuscripts which were 90,000 to 100,000 words. Because of the increased price of paper, our preferred word length is closer to 80,000 words. Are you flexible and willing to do the editorial trimming to get your story in alignment with the expectations of the marketplace? I hope so. Your flexibility and willingness to adapt to curent market conditions is an important skill for every writer.





What actions are you taking to handle a sudden change? Let me know in the comments how you've learned to roll with the punches.

Labels: authors, challenges, changes, novelists, paper, retail, Roll With The Punches, Terry Whalin, The Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference, The Writing Life, travel, word count, writers' conference