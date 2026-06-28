Deadline Driven





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

Early on in my writing life, I learned the importance of meeting a deadline. Through my writing for newspapers, I learned how to compose my stories at the typewriter and give my writing to an editor in a timely fashion. More than almost any other type of writing, newspapers have strict deadlines. At 7 am, we would have story meetings, get our assignments then deliver our writing to the city editor on or before 11 am. The editor worked on my story, handed it to typesetting and my story rolled off the printing press at 3 pm. This simple pattern was repeated each day including the weekends. If you missed a deadline, your story did not get published.





’ t available or comes in late, sometimes these elements are skipped or inaccurate. The author wonders how this happened but they missed their internal deadline and actually caused these errors. When I moved into the magazine world as an editor, I discovered a different deadline pattern. The deadline depended on the publication schedule but in general it was monthly deadlines. In general, book publishing has longer deadlines but they still exist. At one publisher, we had weekly schedule meetings with our spreadsheets. During these sessions, we gave updates about the authors and if they were meeting their production deadlines. If authors were late, then we had to delay or change their release date and other production details. While the author didn't realize it, his manuscript is needed within the publishing house to write the back cover copy, the words for the catalog, press release and other media materials. If the manuscript wasnt available or comes in late, sometimes these elements are skipped or inaccurate. The author wonders how this happened but they missed their internal deadline and actually caused these errors.





During my years working with book authors, I noticed many of them (even some bestselling authors) turn in their manuscripts late. They have little or no understanding of how that late submissions affects the chain of production events for the release of their book (and could affect their sales).





Here ’ s a simple way for writers to standout to their editor or literary agent: always meet or beat your deadline. As an editor, I ’ve heard almost every possible author excuse why they need an extension or could not meet their deadline. I understand life happens. Also I understand as a writer, you have to choose to meet the deadline. Years ago, I accepted a tight book deadline even though I had a full-time day job. To meet that deadline, I worked at my computer all night and skipped going to bed. I met that deadline, prepared for work and went into the office. It ’s an example of the type of choices you might have to make to meet a deadline.





If you meet the deadlines (even the unreasonable ones), you will become someone dependable for that publishing professional. If your manuscript is projected to be 60,000 words, then break that deadline into something manageable like 1,500 words, then add it to your writing schedule. If you are consistent writing these words then you will meet and exceed your deadline. You will become a deadline driven writer.





Today I have a number of deadlines. I will spell them out and put different benchmarks in my phone reminders. You can use another method but this works for me. It's how I write these articles each week about The Writing Life . It ’ s how I contribute to other blogs and podcasts. We live in a world abundant with opportunity. Each of us have to determine which opportunities to seize and which ones to ignore.





What techniques to you use to meet your deadlines? Are you deadline driven? If not, how can you change and move in this direction? Let me know in the comments below. I look forward to learning from you.





Labels: action, consistency, Deadline Driven, discipline, persistence, submissions, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life