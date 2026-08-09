

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

From my experience in book publishing and working with authors, most of them are looking for magic. They may or may not call it magic but they are searching for an instant way to sell books--without doing anything for that sales process to happen. If that were possible, it would be magic.





’ s important to learn the storytelling skills then craft a book for the marketplace. This foundation is important. Authors want to write and its important to learn the storytelling skills then craft a book for the marketplace. This foundation is important. Join a critique group and get feedback on your book. Hire an outside editor to help you shape the book. Gather endorsements and work with the right publisher to launch your book into the world. Each of these steps take effort and are important to the foundation of your book.





Then boom, your book enters the world. How is it selling for you? Are you happy with those results? Most authors are not. Instead of complaining or moaning about how much you dislike marketing, I want to give you a different course of action in this article. I hope you will keep reading and take it to heart.





First, you need a little reality check. Publishing experts say between 6,000 and 11,000 new books are published every day . That ’ s a lot of competition for your book. With a different mindset and action plan, you can sell your book. Someone has to hear about the benefits of your book a dozen or two dozen times before they purchase your book. You can touch your reader in many different ways but here ’ s the critical part: as the author you have to do it. Sure you can hire others but at the end of the day you have to take your 100% responsibility for your actions.





I ’ ve spoken and worked with hundreds of authors. Here ’ s a couple of recent examples. Last spring, an author came with a new book manuscript and wanted it published in June. In his contract he asked for bonus clauses if it reached the bestseller list and had an intriguing marketing plan. I applaud the pitches but how did the author take action? When this book released to the bookstores, it had zero pre-sales (which tells me the author didn ’ t work at presales). On release day, this book sold less than 100 copies and mostly through a large online retailer. This situation can be changed but the author has to take steady and continued action.





Also last week I spoke with a second author about his lackluster sales. He told me he was marketing his book once a quarter . How can you reach readers and remind them of your book with limited actions? It simply does not move the sales needle with good reason.





I ’ m convinced authors with successful book sales leave traces about how they achieved these sales. Other authors can follow these traces for their book but they have to take persistent and consistent action. Also they have to experiment and try different options.





Chicken Soup for the Soul and how the authors achieved it. ’ s a key paragraph with a valuable link: In April 2016, I wrote about the success ofand how the authors achieved it. Follow this link to read the entire article . Heres a key paragraph with a valuable link:





“Often I read about someone who is an “overnight” success. They have suddenly skyrocketed on to the national front through a book or a YouTube video or a media outlet. Yet if you carefully examine the life of that “overnight” success you will learn (as I have) the person has been faithfully in the trenches and taking action. Many people tout the best-selling success of Chicken Soup for the Soul by Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen. Throughout the first year of this series, each author followed the “Rule of Five.” It is a stellar example for each of us.”





’ t selling. As the author you take consistent and persistent action. If you need ideas and action steps, get ’ s 1001 Ways to Market and Sell Your Book which is over 700 pages. Try different methods and ideas--which means taking consistent action. If you want to be the exception and sell more books, it can begin at any time--even with an older book which isnt selling. As the author you take consistent and persistent action. If you need ideas and action steps, get John Kremer which is over 700 pages. Try different methods and ideas--which means taking consistent action.





The process isn ’ t magic but involves something author resist: hard work. I may want to be a professional athlete but I ’ ve never invested the hours and days into learning that craft. Any of us can learn the craft of writing and marketing. What actions are you going to take from reading this article? Let me know in the comments below and then keep moving forward.





Labels: 1001 ways to market your book, action, Are You Looking for Magic?, book publishing, consistency, experimentation, John Kremer, marketing, persistence, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life