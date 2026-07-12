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Sunday, July 12, 2026


My Recent Tech Challenge

  


By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

“What is SOS on my iPhone instead of where the connection bars are normally showing?” From my work as an amateur radio operator, I knew about SOS but why was it on my phone? 

On my desktop I searched and learned it meant my iPhone was not connecting to my email or the internet. It was a holiday but my local Apple store was open and I drove there trying to connect with the genius bar or tech help. All of those appointments were filled for the day. I spoke with an Apple person who told me normally this issue was a carrier problem. He gave me directions to the nearest Verizon store. I noted where it was located on his iPad and drove to the store. I couldnt use my phone for direction help to locate it. 

At the store, the tech explained it was likely a failed SIM card. I had an older iPhone Pro Max 13 (and now they are selling 17). Removing my SIM card, after some manipulations (and time), he managed to reactivate my phone and return it to me.

I continued to monitor my phone and several more times I noticed the message SIM failure. Last week, my wife and I updated our phones the 17 release. In my writing life, my phone is much more than a phone. Throughout my day, it has many different functions and the continued failure of the old phone wasnt an option. 

With the new iPhone, Ive been mired in additional tech challenges to make sure my various applications work on the new phone. It took some work but to my relief it looks like everything is functioning. 

For over 40 years, Ive been facing these tech challenges. When I was writing my Masters thesis at the University of Texas at Arlington, I had an Osborne computer, which was one of the first portable computers. It was called a lugable because it was the size of a portable sewing machine. 


As writers, we continue to use new tools and learn new aspects of our work to become more effective and reach new readers. Whether we like it or not isnt the issue, its part of our world.

One of the resources I use to keep up on some of the tech matters is The Current from Kim Komando. Ive learned a great deal from reading these newsletters. Follow this link to learn more and subscribe. 

I watched an interview with director Christopher Nolan about his lack of email and not having a smartphone. He is finding it harder and harder to avoid using these tools. 

As a writer, how to you continue to upgrade your skills and tools? Where do you turn when you face a tech challenge? Or are you resisting using these tools like Christopher Nolan? I encourage each of you to keep learning, keep experimenting with new tools and growing in your abilities and skills. Let me know the actions you are taking in the comments below.

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posted by Terry Whalin @ 4:30 AM

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