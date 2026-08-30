Why Every Author Needs a Newsletter

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





I can “hear” the reader ’ s objections to the title for this article saying things like I ’ m an author and I don ’ t have or need a newsletter. Yesterday I spoke with an author and she said that she didn ’ t need a newsletter or know what she would say in one. From working with authors, I often hear these objections. One of my authors who was publishing his third book with Morgan James Publishing, told me outright he hadn ’ t created an author newsletter.





Other authors decide they can ’ t devote the time to write and send a newsletter. Others object they have nothing to say to their readers. I understand these objections and like any aspect of the work, there are challenges for authors. In this article, I ’ m going to help you to see the importance of having this direct connection to your readers.





Let ’ s think about how you use email. I read my email on my desktop computer but I also read it on my phone. I look at the subject line and decide if I ’ m going to open and read the email. I would assume my email practices are similar to others.





Email is a direct connection to your readers--provided they open and read it. That ’ s why your newsletter program will typically measure and display the open rates. I understand not everyone reads their email. This week one author was telling me about another friend who had declared to a class that he had over 700 unopened emails . I add this story to show the importance of creating an enticing subject line for your newsletter. While I don ’ t answer every email and I get a lot of it. I do open or process my email all the time--early and late in the day.





For over 17 years, I have been writing and sending newsletters. I knew my target reader but here ’ s been my personal issue: consistency. I was sending about once a month which is infrequent and readers forget they subscribed to your newsletter. About a year ago, my newsletter program and my shopping cart went out of business. With a large personal effort, I moved my newsletter to convertkit.com which has changed to kit.com





For over a year (in fact currently for over 100 weeks), I have been sending a short email with publishing insights each week to my subscribers. If you aren ’ t on this list, use this link to subscribe . When you do, you will receive a free 87-page Ebook. Each author has to determine the frequency of their newsletter such as daily, five days a week, once a week, twice a month or once a month. After you determine your newsletter schedule, it is important to deliver consistently on your schedule.





Every author has to select a newsletter program to use. Some people use MailChimp while others use constant contact or AWeber or something else. Each one has different functions and costs involved. On Right-Writing.com, I have a series of additional articles about newsletters





Everyone begins their newsletter with a small list of subscribers. Then you grow email list using lead magnets. In 2019, I wrote a detailed article about lead magnets with specific examples. Follow this link to see this information





Unlike social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc, email is your direct connection to your readers. To follow the rules of email, each newsletter gives the reader a simple way to unsubscribe. Each week, I have people who unsubscribe and that ’ s fine with me. I want people to receive my publishing insights who want to receive them. It ’ s that simple.





An email newsletter is your direct connection to your audience. Through my acquisitions work at Morgan James Publishing , authors will raise objections to building a newsletter. From my perspective, this newsletter is one of the best and most important tools for every author.





Do you have a newsletter? Are you using it consistently? What steps are you taking to build your subscribers? I look forward to reading your comments. Don ’ t forget to join the conversation.

Labels: author, communication, consistency, persistence, publishing, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life, tools, Why Every Author Needs a Newsletter