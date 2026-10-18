



By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





The simple short message on LinkedIn startled me. It asked, “Are you still doing podcasts?”





’ ve booked or recorded over 90 podcasts and the best place to learn about the new recordings is on my blog ( “Yes.” I answered at first. With a little more thought I expanded my answer. “Ive booked or recorded over 90 podcasts and the best place to learn about the new recordings is on my blog ( and I sent the link ).”





’ s an example of a little action with unknown and possibly big potential. Maybe this person has a podcast and wants to invite me as a guest or maybe they will just listen to some of my podcast recodings. I don ’ t have my own podcast but I ’ ve been guesting on others podcasts then promoting that recording. My exchange was a short one and I have no idea if something will come from it or not. I have over 19,800 connections on LinkedIn and their email is not my normal way of communication. Its an example of a little action with unknown and possibly big potential. Maybe this person has a podcast and wants to invite me as a guest or maybe they will just listen to some of my podcast recodings. I dont have my own podcast but Ive been guesting on others podcasts then promoting that recording.





In the above image of a woodcarver, he has an idea or concept for that piece of wood. With little by little cuts in the wood, he works on that carving to create something beautiful. It ’ s how a great deal of the publishing world works--through little by little actions. It ’ s not glamorous or flashy but here ’ s the truth about the writing life: the majority of things happen with little by little actions.





’ s one of the reasons we do it--to stand out and be distinct. We receive over 5,000 submissions each year and only publish about 150 books. A little action of mailing a letter is a means to stand out from other publishers. Last week one of my long-time publishing friends who is now a literary agent received a letter of acknowledgement for the Morgan James Publishing submission that he sent for his author. The physical letter came via the US Mail. This agent acknowledged the rarity of receiving such a publishing letter. Publishers used to send these letters but most have stopped this practice. David Hancock, the Morgan James Publishing founder told me, its one of the reasons we do it--to stand out and be distinct. We receive over 5,000 submissions each year and only publish about 150 books. A little action of mailing a letter is a means to stand out from other publishers.





To write a 50,000 word or 80,000 word manuscript takes a lot of thoughtful writing. It's not done in a single session but little by little. The same discipline is involved in writing a book proposal or a magazine article or pitching a podcast





’ s a task that you do little by little. Early on in my writing I learned that I have to do more than writing. If you want people to read your work, you have to be pitching your writing. Your pitch can be through an email or a proposal or in person at ’ . If you speak with a magazine editor and she encourages you to submit, then you have to take action and send the submission for consideration. If you don ’ t hear from that editor, then you have to follow up and make sure they received it and put it into consideration. Even in these last two sentences, the writer has to take little actions and do the necessary connection work. As a reader of these articles on The Writing Life , I understand your interest in writing and publishing your work. Its a task that you do little by little. Early on in my writing I learned that I have to do more than writing. If you want people to read your work, you have to be pitching your writing. Your pitch can be through an email or a proposal or in person at a writer s conference . If you speak with a magazine editor and she encourages you to submit, then you have to take action and send the submission for consideration. If you dont hear from that editor, then you have to follow up and make sure they received it and put it into consideration. Even in these last two sentences, the writer has to take little actions and do the necessary connection work.





One of the keys for every writer is the need to do consistent work in the marketing area. If you aren ’ t knocking on new doors and telling people about your book, then people don ’ t know about it to buy it. We've learned that someone has to hear about your book a dozen times before they purchase it. As the author build different tools and methods of telling people into your consistent actions. For some people it will be on YouTube and others it will be on podcasts and the radio. There are multiple methods and part of the author journey is to experiment and find the best activity for you and your book. It will take persistent action often done little by little.





I don ’ t pretend the work of publishing is simple but with little by little action, you can reach readers and get your work into the marketplace. When you have an idea to pitch, do you execute that idea or lose it? I encourage you to take little but consistent actions to learn then reach your readers. As the author, you are the best person to represent your work and reach readers. Each of us want someone else to do this work like a publisher or a publicist.





I encourage each of you to take little by little actions and 100% responsibility for your own success. What little actions are you going to take today and tomorrow and the next day? Let me know in the comments below and join the conversation.





Labels: completion, Little By Little Actions, magazine article, manuscript, publishing, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life