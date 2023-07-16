How to Locate a Hard to Find Book



By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

Several years ago I started writing a daily gratitude journal. I believe each of us as writers need to incorporate gratitude into our lives. For this purpose, I used a blank journal which I picked up at a bookseller convention. With the changes during the last few years, this convention doesn't exist any longer. I am coming to the end of my current journal and needed to locate another blank one. I wanted it to match the others I have used for several years.





In this article, I want to show the tools and process I went through to find this book. I believe anyone can use this process to locate a hard to find book--and not pay a fortune for it. I use this processs. When I ’ m searching for a book from the library, I use a different process. If you aren ’ t going to buy the book, I recommend you get it from your local library--which is an often overlooked option.





Preparation Ahead of Your Search





Before starting my search, I have taken several steps which prepared the way for locating the book. First, like millions of people I am an Amazon prime member which means I get free shipping if I order something directly from Amazon.





Also I am a member in good standing on Ebay. Over the years I have purchased items on Ebay, paid for them properly through PayPal and received a good customer rating on this website.





Finally I have also purchase books on Barnes & Noble with a solid customer track record. These three preparation steps will play into my results below. I suspect many of you have done these steps for your own online shopping experiences.





My Search for The Hard to Find Book





I started my search on Amazon. Some people stop and start at Amazon for buying books. I ’ m suggesting you take some additional steps. On Amazon, I learned I could purchase a new copy of the book and there were some used copies available.





Keeping my Amazon tab open, I went to a new tab on my browser and went to BookFinder4U.com . This site compares over 100 online bookstores and ranks them based on the cheapest price combined with the postage. It is my go-to place to find inexpensive books.





For this particular book, the site didn ’ t work for me because the various options and postage appeared too expensive. Instead I typed the title into Google and used the shopping tab to bring up different options. I purchased one copy through Amazon, then I located a second copy on Ebay and purchased it. Finally I found a third copy which I ordered from Barnes & Noble. Each of these books cost different amounts but were relatively inexpensive and are from dependable online retailers which reassure me that I will get what I have ordered in a timely fashion.





A key part of this process is to consider the purchase price of the book combined with the postage. Also I used different online retailers to find what I needed. What am I missing in this process? Or what process do you use to locate a hard to find and purchase a hard to find book? Let me know in the comments below.









