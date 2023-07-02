Getting Reviews Is Hard But Possible

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

This week I looked at the reviews on a major online bookseller site for a children ’ s book which released several weeks ago. It had three five star reviews . This beautiful book was from a major publishing house which sends review copies to various people ahead of the release date. I know because I ’ m one of those people who receive these releases. Just seeing this lack spurred me to get my review written and posted. It also showed me the challenge for every writer to get reviews.





To understand this process, there are several basics. First write and produce an excellent book. Your book should not look homemade or self-published. Your writing should be excellent with an attractive cover, well-written back cover, endorsements and all of the markings on your book just like something from Random House with a proper barcode including the price, a publisher imprint on the spine and other important details.





Also understand getting reviews is hard for every writer but you have to constantly work at it. For example, add a page in the back of your book and ask readers to write a review. Just including this page takes planning but will spur some readers to write a review.





Another important step for every author is to be a part of the solution--write reviews. As you read a book or even listen to an audiobook, take a few minutes and write a review. As you become a part of the community of reviewers, when you ask others to review your book, they will be more inclined to write a review.





People who are readers and not writers likely need your help to write that review. They have no idea of the importance or even what to say for a review. In this situation, you need to provide a template or tool for these readers. I ’ ve mentioned this resource in other articles but my friend and PR Expert Sandra Beckwith has created an inexpensive reader review form . I purchased both the fiction and nonfiction templates. The form comes with the rights for you to give the template to others and use it yourself.





For years, I ’ ve been writing reviews. As a result, publishers and authors send their books for me to read and review. Way more material pours into my mailbox than I could ever read and review. While I ’ m grateful for these opportunities, it bothers me that I can ’ t do it all--yet it does not keep me from continuing to chip away at it, write and post reviews.





Another tool I use when I write reviews is MockUp Shots . There are numerous tools in this package but one of them allows up to upload the book cover, then create a variety of images with the book. I use this cover on social media to tell others about my review and also post it with my Amazon review.





It ’ s not simple for any writer to get reviews. My encouragement is to not shy away from it but lean into it through asking others and also writing reviews. How have you gathered reviews for your book? I ’ d love to hear your ideas in the comments below.





