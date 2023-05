Tap the Power of Hope

As Christian writers we have a super power in prayer and God

s promise to lead us with our writing and to open new doors. The right opportunity for your writing is out there. But this opportunity doesnt just fall from the sky or into your email box or on your phone. Every writer has to be actively looking for the opportunity and open to it. As you have magazine ideas , you need to write query letters and pitches. I encourage you to attend writers conferences to meet editors and agents. At these events you can speak with them face to face about ideas and possibilities. Also as you have book ideas, I encourage you to write a book proposal or a business plan--even if you self-publish. Then pitch this book proposal.