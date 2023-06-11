The Important Search Tool



By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

Several times a week, writers will ask a question about something related to writing and I turn to an important search tool. It ’ s right in plain sight but I suspect few people know about it or use it. In this article, I want to call attention to this important search tool which is on my blog.





To locate this too, you have to go to my blog on The Writing Life then scroll down to find the tool. Here's what you are looking for:



After you find it, change the search button from web to my blog. Then type in your specific word or phrase to locate entries which have this information.





Since 2008, I ’ ve been writing each week about publishing and the writing life. I ’ ve covered many different topics from my perspective as a working writer and an acquisitions editor at three different publishers. Often throughout my week, I will be talking with writers about publishing. I will use this search tool to find specific articles which I email to them.





Over the years, I ’ ve written about different attributes of writers like consistency and persistence. Also I ’ ve covered writing for magazines, devotional writing, book publishing, proposals, query letters, work made for hire, contracts, marketing, social media and much more. You can use this search tool to look for these articles and learn for your own writing life.





No single person has all of the answers to your various questions but I believe we can learn (and continue to learn) from each other. Through the years, I have written about my various editorial and publishing experiences in these entries. I encourage you to tap into this search tool as another consistent source and tool to gain publishing insights and wisdom.





Do you have a search tool on your blog? Why or why not? I encourage you to add it and make it easy for others to search your blog. It is simple HTML which I added to my blog years ago and continue to use often. Let me know what you think about this search tool and how you can use it on your website or blog in the comments below.





Now that you know about this hidden gem, you can use it too.

