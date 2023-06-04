The Pros and Cons of A Pen Name



By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

With surprising frequency, as an editor, I get submissions where the author wants to use a pen name. One of my first questions to the author is why? Then I listen to the answer.





Often they don ’ t have much of a reason for using a pen name. I find many of these authors wrongly believe it is easier to use a pen name. From my years in publishing, it is better to build your online presence using your own name rather than a pen name. The online world is full of false names and sometimes fake profiles. People have more confidence and trust if they can see from multiple sources the person is real and using a real name.





There are pros and cons to this critical decision. In this article I want to lay out some of those issues.





Pro





If you use your actual name, you can use a real photo and other information which helps the reader know your expertise and background.





I ’ ve met some writers who have been through a protracted and horrible divorce. They used a pen name to hide their identity from this spouse.





Con





If you use a pen name then you have to build everything online using that pen name. Your website, your blog, your various social media accounts and other places would be built with this pen name.





You often have to use a fake photo since you don't want to use your actual photo.





This entry is shorter than some of my articles because I ’ ve been away from my computer at a conference with limited time to write. Hopefully I make up for this lack with the links below to some of my other recent articles published in other places (outside my blog).





Have you used a pen name? Let me know in the comments and add to my information about using a pen name.





My Articles in Other Places





In these entries, I encourage you to write articles for other places. Here's some of my recent articles:







Beginning Writers Do Get Published Some writers believe (wrongly) that only professional writers get published. In this article I debunk this myth.





Should I Self-Publish? I speak with many writers going in this direction and explain the reasons not to go in this direction from my years in this business. I speak with many writers going in this direction and explain the reasons not to go in this direction from my years in this business.





Labels: pen name, publishing, Terry Whalin, The Pros and Cons of A Pen Name, The Writing Life, writing