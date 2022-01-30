Get Informed About the Media



If you have a book or a message or a product that needs to get into the world, where do you learn about how the news media works? There are many different ways and resources but in this article I want to highlight some insights from a new book from journalist Alison Maloni

Just like as writers we need to keep the needs of our reader in mind as we write, it's the same with the media. When you pitch a journalist, you have to know where they are coming from and a book like Maloni's book helps you gain this insider perspective. Every business or person selling a product (like a book) needs to reach the media. The media has the ability to reach a broad audience. Journalist Alison Maloni has been working with the media for decades and pours her experience into the pages of BREAKING IN THE NEWS

In the opening pages, Maloni explains a key fact, “I have put all of my tips and knowledge from being a journalist, publicist, and business owner into this short, simple book—something you can read quickly and apply immediately to your business. While there is a ton of information here, it is only good if you do the work. It is all up to you, and if you put in the work, I guarantee you will see an increase in your media exposure.” (Page 5)

Each chapter is packed with valuable insights and ends with a “Chapter Roundup” which highlights the action points. Scattered throughout the book are “Pro Tips” from other journalists and media experts. Whether you want to understand the difference between publicity and advertising or why local publicity can prepare you for the national stage or how to write the perfect pitch, you will find valuable insights in these pages.

Here's some more nuggets in this book: “You can and should have goals to be in the big media outlets, but I want you to think about starting small and having realistic goals in the beginning. PR takes time.” (Page 24) or “As a former local news reporter and now contributor and ahchor for a national news outlet, I have had the chance to sit in on editorial and producer meetings. Unless you are in the newsroom, it's hard to understand how the crazy world of news works. It is not like any other industry, and it's very important to know how the industry works before you pitch them. If yuou have that first-hand knowledge, the local reporter and assignment editors will recognize it, and that's bit bonus points for you.” (Page 27)

When you get the interview or program, Maloni writes, “If you say yes and do a good job, they will look to call you for the next time they need an expert in your industry to speak to. The reporter will even share you rcontact infcormation with other reporters in the newsroom if they are looking to do a story related to your industry.” (Page 33) If you get this book, I encourage you to mark pages and highlight, then go back and do what Maloni says in her opening pages: “do the work.”





The first step when you approach journalists or anyone in the media is understanding what they need then delivering it to them. How are you developing your relationships with journalists and others in the media? Let me know in the comments below.

