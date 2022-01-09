The Biggest Obstacle



By Terry Whalin By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

As writers, we face numerous obstacles. We write something that gets the attention ot the editor or agent (the gatekeepers) then gets into print. Then when in print, we must reach readers with our message (often numerous times) before they purchase the writing and read it. No one has said the journey will be easy—and it is not. In this article, I want to give you some ideas and encouragement to get over the walls in your writing life.

I understand firsthand that every part of the process has some unique challenges. Yes it is hard with a variety of obstacles. The people who succeed, face these obstacles and continue forward inspite of them. Its what I am doing every day and I encourage you to do the same. A great deal of publishing is outside of your control but you can always be looking for the right opportunity and connection at the right time. From my experience is doesn't just “happen.” It takes continued effort on your part.

One of my writer friends bemoaned she didn't have any current deadlines or book contracts. If you don't have a deadline or writing assignment, then you create one. Where is writing on your schedule? The world is full of opportunity but you have to take the initiative. Magazine editors are looking for articles to publish. Radio talk show hosts are looking for guests for their show. Podcasters are looking for guests for their show. Agents are looking for authors to represent and editors are looking for books to publish. Whether you are aware of it or not, each of these are open doors and opportunities—but you have to take the initative for that door to open. It doesn't come to you but you have to knock or pitch and see if it will open.

Here are several things to help you in your writing life:

. Don't blame anyone else. It's easy to blame others. The harder and more productive road is something I have written about often in these articles. Take 100% responsibility for your own success. It is the first success principle in Jack Canfield's bestselling book, The Success Principles. It is not easy but a necessary step for your attitude in my view. It's easy to blame others. The harder and more productive road is something I have written about often in these articles. Take 100% responsibility for your own success. It is the first success principle in Jack Canfield's bestselling book,. It is not easy but a necessary step for your attitude in my view.

2. Work on your mindset and craft. Our culture is filled with negative voices but you can have a positive mindset filled with gratitude. Keep working at your craft as you read how-to books—then apply the information to your writing life.

3. Keep going even when facing obstacles. Each of us have challenges within our lives. It may be a child or a car or your health or any number of things. Keep moving forward through and around these challenges. It's the difference between those who get it done and those who do not. The biggest obstacle in this process might be something you don't want to consider: you .

I believe our world is filled with opportunity. You simply have to find the right one for you and your message. If I can help you in this process, don't hesitate to reach out to me. What are you doing today to move forward with your writing? Let me know in the comments below.

