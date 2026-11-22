



By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





I intend to answer an email. I hit the reply button then I write a word or two to recall what I wanted to say and save it. The reply lands in my draft folder. I planned to respond, but I never did. It ’ s the danger of a good intentions.





’ s called life but the writer will capture some of those actions and dialogue in a file that writes some of the details and the dialogue. Maybe the file will include a little outline and a single point of the article which is called the takeaway. You save the file and plan to write ’ ve thought about taking these actions but not been submitting your piece. If you have taken these steps but not submitted your material, then you have fallen into the danger of good intentions. Each of us have different personal experiences. Its called life but the writer will capture some of those actions and dialogue in a file that writes some of the details and the dialogue. Maybe the file will include a little outline and a single point of the article which is called the takeaway. You save the file and plan to write a personal experience magazine article . These personal experience stories are used in many different publications. A writer needs to look at the editorial guidelines and the online version of the publication, then submit their article or query letter to the editor . Maybe youve thought about taking these actions but not been submitting your piece. If you have taken these steps but not submitted your material, then you have fallen into the danger of good intentions.





Here ’ s another area where I havc good intentions but haven ’ t executed. As a part of the faculty of a writers ’ conference , I don ’ t get to attend the classes. The leaders gave me the ability to download the recordings and the handouts. I carefully downloaded every workshop and keynote from the event. Then I organized them and also downloaded the various handouts. But here ’ s what I did not do--and the danger of good intentions. I have not taken the time to hear each of these presentations and apply the teaching into my writing life. Here ’ s my honest truth: I haven ’ t listened to a single workshop.





I ’ ve learned that if I don ’ t apply the teaching to my work in publishing, then nothing happens --in spite of my good intentions.





Also it happens with my books. Some author or some publisher will send me their book with the intention that I will read it, then write a review and promote it to my social media connections. I receive these books because I ’ ve written many reviews (hundreds and maybe thousands) in the past. My volume of reading has dramatically dropped off in recent years. If I want to know the details, I can look on Goodreads because the site keeps track of the books I read during a particular period (if I list each one there). I have good intentions but it did not happen.





In these entries, I ’ ve pointed out my conversations on various podcasts. I'm using PodMatch to book these podcasts. PodMatch is connected to over 90,000 podcasts and they will match me to different podcasts. To get the invitation from the podcaster, I have to pitch and give reasons why I ’ m a good fit for their podcast. I ’ ve made my pitch, and received their request. Now I need to schedule the conversation and do the recording or live conversation. Finally when the podcast is online, I need to promote that conversation to others. I need to carry out my good intentions.





Or maybe it is getting your book published. In the last 14 years through Morgan James Publishing , I ’ ve worked with many authors across the United States and in different parts of the world. Through the acquisitions process, I ’ ve heard incredible stories and read interesting pitches, book proposals , and book manuscripts. I ’ ve pitched these authors to my colleagues on the publication board and gotten their agreement so we issued a book contract. Then I ’ ve sent that contract to the author and encouraged their questions and also their acceptance, signature on the contract and returning it. I have followed up with emails and phone calls to these authors.

Sometimes I get no response. I ’ m certain these authors had good intentions of telling me what happened with their book--yet they did not respond.





Each of us as writers and members of the publishing community are on a journey. We have the same amount of time and energy to write, help others, along with market and promote our own books (good intentions). My encouragement is for you to keep in communication--even if it is a short email or text or phone call. Also keep learning, reading and listening to new teaching then applying those idea to your writing life. Also continue pitching the publishing professionals to get the opportunity then carry out that work.





We are making choices every day with good intentions. If I can help you, reach out and let ’ s reconnect. Each of us are on an important journey and need to keep moving forward. Recently bestselling author Seth Godin wrote a blog post called Ten Minutes a Day The list of good intentions can be endless. It does not matter what you have written down for your To-Do List or your goals. What matters is not thinking about it or planning.The key is the execution and getting it them done.





What good intentions do you have for your writing life? Do you see the danger of having a list but not getting them accomplished? Let me know in the comments.





Labels: book proposals, contracts, email, follow up, magazine writing, Morgan James Publishing, podcasting, PodMatch, response, Terry Whalin, The Danger of Good Intentions, The Writing Life, writers conferences