Use the Writer's Pivot When Stalled





It happens to me every day: I try something that doesn't work.





--program stalled. For example, I've mentioned using For example, I've mentioned using Refollow every day. It's a great tool but sometimes the program doesn't work or gets stalled. I have to return to it later in the day and see if it will work (and often it does so it is worth coming back to it again after several hours).



--phone call unreturned. As an acquisitions editor, I have convinced my colleagues to issue a contract for a book at As an acquisitions editor, I have convinced my colleagues to issue a contract for a book at Morgan James Publishing . I've not heard from some authors about their decision. Some authors take time and explore other options before they sign with Morgan James.





--emails unanswered. I send email which does not get a response from another publishing colleague or an author. Some emails get stuck in a SPAM folder. Other times the person is busy and doesn't answer or many other reasons.





--pitches ignored. Some of my pitches to editors and others are not answered. Maybe it is a pitch to speak at an event or teach a workshop or write an article.





--lots of other similar things. With these various examples, I hope you get the idea what I'm talking about here. It happens to everyone.





When something goes wrong, how do you respond? Do you have a game plan to keep going? I call this shift of action using the “writer pivot.” It's an intentional shift of direction into a new area where you can have success and get something accomplished.





Maybe you are promoting a product, and that effort is not working. My encouragement is for you to shift into something that will work.

There are several important action steps in this process.





1. Take your own responsibility. Many details are outside of my control. I can't control how others will react or respond. What I can control is my own response. I encourage you to understand this aspect and take your own responsibility. Basically you control what you can, then let the rest go and shift into something else.





2. No matter what happens in the process, keep moving forward. This often is an act of the will and requires persistence and perseverance—excellent qualities for everyone in this business.









Don't go into stall but use the writer's pivot.





