Serve Libraries With Your Books - Time Sensitive





If you follow the publishing news, you are aware the physical bookstores are shrinking. This year over 240 Family Christian bookstores closed their doors. One of the wide open areas for authors is the public library.





Libraries have:





• People who love authors and books

• Budgets to buy books

• Hold events for authors to sell books

• And much more





Yet how to you sell your book to these librarians who are buying books? In the last week, I have purchased the Real Fast Library Marketing program and I’ve been working through the various lessons. I’m about to begin actively selling my Billy Graham book to libraries using this system. I marked this post as Time Sensitive because the two-hour webinar and discounted program will only be available for a limited time (as shown through the countdown timer on the site). Use this link to watch the webinar

.





Whether your book is brand new or has been out a couple of years (like my biography, Billy Graham ) you can actively use this library program. It is not a quick fix and will take work. Every author can use this system and the training for their book. I encourage you to check it out



Also, I have one more request. Two years ago I wrote a biography of Billy Graham. The book has been well-received and has over 50 reviews on Amazon and Goodreads. You can learn more about the book at: http://BillyGrahamBio.com Also I’m working on the audiobook which will soon be released.





Using the Real Fast Library Marketing program, I’ve learned how to create this single page about my Billy Graham book: http://terrylinks.com/BGLibrary







Can you please:



1. Look at the document and print it. http://terrylinks.com/BGLibrary

2. Take it to your local librarian and ask them to consider buying the book.





The Bible says in James 4:2, “You have not because you ask not.” I’m asking for you to touch your library and ask them to order my book. Thank you in advance for your help.





Whether you have published traditionally or self-published your book, you have the greatest passion for your book. This two–hour webinar about marketing to libraries is only available for a few more days. Also use the link and scroll down to the middle of the page. You will find a 24-page FREE PDF about libraries to learn about this market. As you can see, I’m learning a lot from the course and recommend it.





Throughout this program on a repeated basis, one of the keys to successful selling into libraries is the attitude of the author . Authors need to serve the librarians and prepare materials to show they are actively marketing their books and encouraging people to go to libraries. It is the attitude of service to libraries which will catch the attention of librarians.





What are you doing to get your books into libraries? Let me know in the comments below.





Note: Normally I only post once a week but this week I'm making an exception because of the time sensitive webinar.





Tweetable:





Labels: authors, Billy Graham, libraries, marketing, publishing, selling books, writing