Steal This Book Marketing Idea





Imitation is one of the greatest forms of flattery. I've been observing different book marketing ideas for years and never seen this idea. I wanted to write about it and give you the details so you can use it (or improve it and use a variation) with launch your book.

Evan Carmichael is a brilliant entrepreneur and marketer. His first book is called Your One Word. It includes an interesting subtitle which stresses a benefit to the reader: "The Powerful Secret to Creating a Business and Life That Matter." Notice several actions with this bookmark:





First, he asks, "Did you get your free bonuses?" The answer is "no" and you keep reading. Every author needs to offer some sort of bonus that ties to your book. Then Carmichael explains how to get the bonuses: "Email a picture of you and the book to oneword@evancarmichael.com and we'll send them to you!" He has set up a special email address for receiving these photos.





Many people are using a smartphone so taking a self-photo with the book is easy then emailing it to this address. In this process, Carmichael captures the email addresses of his readers—which is something every author should be doing—and adding to his email list in this process. I'm unsure what he is going to be doing with the photos, but I guess I will learn because I emailed my photo.





Second, he includes a little Amazon logo

with five stars

(clearly suggesting readers to give him a five star review). Then he asks for the review saying, “If you're enjoying this book it would mean a lot to me if you could review it on Amazon so others can discover it too!” Evan is following a key principle: if you don't ask, you don't get. Also with a color, he emphasized the words “a lot.” Followed with gratitude of “Thank you!” and his signature.





The overall effect is to touch his readers, get an email address

and

encourage them to write a book review. This little bookmark certainly caught my attention and I suspect will be effective for other readers. Carmichael's book released on December 6, 2016 and as of this writing has

76

Amazon reviews (way more than your typical nonfiction book

).

It looks like this strategy is effective.





The book is a hardcover business book with an attractive cover design—and published by Tarcher (an imprint of Penguin Random House). The publisher tells me that lots of energy has been poured into the creation of this book with excellent endorsements and broad bookstore distribution. Your One Word is a well-made book. One other key if you use this idea: write an excellent book. Carmichael has a well-crafted book with solid insights, stories and great interior design (use of bold and sub-heads for example). The foundation of every book is exceptional writing.





In my years in publishing, I've never seen such a bookmark but believe many others can replicate this idea with success. It's why I wanted to show it to you.





What do you think about this bookmark and idea? Is it something you could use? Tell me in the comment section.





