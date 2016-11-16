How Authors Can Use the Power of Radio





Authors need to explore many different ways to tell people about their books. Well-known PR Expert Rick Frishman describes the promotion process as a stool with three legs. One leg is Internet promotion and another leg is print media and a final leg is radio. A stool doesn't stand upright without all three legs. Click this link to explore Rick's publicity teaching in a free teleseminar. Are you using radio to promote your book?





Some authors have self-published and they know about radio but believe that only authors who publish with well-known traditional houses are able to get on the radio. Other authors believe they have to hire a publicist or someone to book these interviews. Yes, publicists do an excellent job at booking radio interviews (more details will be below) but as an author, you can also learn to pitch yourself to producers and radio shows. The key is to learn the details and then be consistently using the powerful tool of radio. While you personally may not listen to much radio, millions of people drive to work every day and listen to these radio shows. Radio is a key way to get exposure for your book (so it can be discovered then purchased).









self-published his book on how to beat speeding tickets called Beat the Cops. Alex has sold 250,000 copies of Beat the Cops on the radio . Not only has Alex succeeded with his own book but he has developed a detailed training course called Alex Carroll exhibits the power of radio to sell books. Hehis book on how to beat speeding tickets called Beat the Cops. Alex has sold 250,000 copies of Beat the Cops. Not only has Alex succeeded with his own book but he has developed a detailed training course called Radio Publicity . I encourage you to go to his website , watch the videos and learn about this important resource. He gives away from free tools to get you started learning about radio.





For many years, I've known Alex Carroll and numerous authors have profited from his teaching.





If your book is Christian, I encourage you to look into working with Don Otis at Veritas Communications . I've known Don for over 20 years and I've been working with Don on the promotion of my Billy Graham book. Because of his connections to radio, Don has booked me on a number of radio programs to talk about Billy Graham. If you follow this link , you can listen to several of my interviews. To learn more about radio, I encourage you to explore the various links on Don's website





Recently Don has started a free email newsletter with great tips from his experience. Here is the first issue:

Five Ways To Maximize Your Media Interviews . Follow this link to read Don's insights—but also subscribe to his email list and learn from his years in this business.





There is not one path to begin using radio in your work to tell people about your book. Whether you use a publicist or pitch on your own, it is important to do it consistently and regularly. Practice makes perfect.





Are you using radio in your work as an author? Let me know in the comments below.





