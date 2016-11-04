Make Monday November 7th Special





th birthday of one of the most admired men in America— The airwaves are full of Election news pointing for Tuesday, November 8th. You may be wondering what is special about the day before the election—November 7th. Monday is special because it will mark the 98birthday of one of the most admired men in America— Billy Graham





Because Mr. Graham isn't in the public eye these days I regularly find people who believe he has passed away—but he is alive. Known to some as the spiritual adviser to every president of the United States since Dwight D. Eisenhower, Billy Graham has been an influential person for the political and spiritual life of our country. Ironically he was born the day before the election of our next president.





for an hour . Our interview was recorded and you can hear the entire interview ( In celebration of Mr. Graham's birthday, I have been doing several radio interviews about Billy Graham. On Wednesday, I drove to North Denver and was LIVE in the studios of KPOF for the breakfast table with Denise and Gordy talking about Billy Graham. Our interview was recorded and you can hear the entire interview ( just follow this link ). I downloaded the interview and stored it on my own website to preserve it.





How can you honor and celebrate Billy Graham's birthday? I normally write these articles for Tuesday but it will be too late for Mr. Graham's birthday. I want to give you several ideas of something practical you can do for this celebration.





1. Retweet this article on your various social media sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Tumbler, Instagram and others. When you post, make sure you use the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBillyGraham.





2. Use the images which I have prepared for you. Studies have shown that a post with an image is more likely to be read and used. It's one of the reasons that I include an image when I post on social media. I've prepared four different images and use them with your posts.













3. Use my sample posts to wish Mr. Graham a Happy Birthday. Often it is harder to create something original than to modify something that someone else has created. I encourage you to use these samples and put your own twist on them:





I’m celebrating @BillyGraham’s 98th Birthday #HappyBirthdayBillyGraham





Congratulations @BillyGraham on Your 98th Birthday #HappyBirthdayBillyGraham





#HappyBirthdayBillyGraham Thank you for a life committed to serving others. Congratulations on your 98th birthday





Your 98 years have changed many lives. Thank you, @BillyGraham #HappyBirthdayBillyGraham





4. Encourage others to go to this website where I have the images and samples: http://billygrahambio.com/HappyBirthday.html





None of us this side of Heaven will know about the impact of Billy Graham on our world. I encourage you to take a few minutes to wish Mr. Graham a Happy Birthday but also to pass this information on to others so they too can join in the celebration. As you take action, it will make Monday, November 7th, a special day of celebration.





#HappyBirthdayBillyGraham





