Something Every Writer Can Do

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin
I've always loved a good
story—whether in the newspaper or a magazine or in a book. While I read some
fiction, I've always been drawn to real stories. It's one of the reasons the
majority of my own writing has been nonfiction. Whether you write them or not,
many of us have interesting personal experiences. It could be in your family or
a travel experience or any number of other things that you experience
personally. It should not surprise you that one of the most common and popular
type of magazine article is the personal experience article. If you
look in the Christian Writer's Market Guide, a wide range of
periodicals are actively looking for personal experience stories.
When you write these stories,
they have to fit the magazine guidelines for length but they also have to
contain the elements of any good story such as a grabber headline, an
interesting opening, a solid middle and a conclusion which includes a takeaway
point for the reader. Through the years, I've written a number of these types of
magazine
articles.
When I attend a writer's
conference, I find many writers are focused on their book project whether a
novel or nonfiction. Many of them have never considered the value of writing for
magazines. In general you will reach more readers with your magazine article
than you will reach with your book. It's relatively easy with a magazine article
to reach 100,000 readers and if your book is going to sell 100,000 copies then
that will be rare. Also magazine articles are a solid way to promote your book.
This promotion happens in your bio at the end of the magaine article and is
often limited to the name of your book and pointing to a website. I encourage writers to begin in
the magazine area for the simple reason it is easier to learn the craft of
writing working with a 1500 word article than a 50,000 or 100,000 word book
manuscript.
When you write for magazines, you
will need to read their guidelines and get familiar with the publication (even
if you read their online articles). If the publication asks for a query, then
learn to write a query and send the query letter. If the publication prefers
complete articles, then write the full article on speculation and send it to the
editor. I've written many articles on speculation which means uncertainty it
will be published. I've also written numerous articles on assignment from the
magazine. It's an important skill for writers to learn to write for magazines
and some of those articles can be personal experience stories.
Here's something I do not see
written about magazine writing: it's a choice which experiences and stories you
decide to tell. I don't write about every personal experience. Some of them are
too painful to relive and write about. To write a personal experience story, you
have to relive the experience to capture those words and feelings. Some
experiences are better left alone and that's a perfectly fine
choice.
Do you write personal experience
articles for magazines? Let me know your tips and insights in the comments
below.
