You Can Always Find A Way

As writers we love to make excuses and procrastinate. It’s one of the reasons that writers are notoriously late on their book deadlines. As an editor, I’ve heard every possible excuse when writers call or email me to extend their manuscript deadline or their deadline for a magazine article during my magazine editor days.





Every writer needs persistence and perseverance. In this article, I’m going to tell some personal stories for your encouragement. If you want to get published, you need to use your creativity to find your way forward through the task ahead of you. There is always a way even if it is not your first choice.

Last week I logged on my PayPal account and it was zero and a shock because it was supposed to have much more in it. I had a dozen transactions that I did not make. I reported these transactions and some of these funds are being restored. A day later I watched on my phone as another charge (which I did not make) came into my email, then several more emails which were suddenly deleted and my trash was emptied (to cover their tracks). All of my devices including my desktop, laptop and phone were hacked or controlled by an outside force. I took action and changed some critical passwords then I took my computers to be fixed.







which is not hooked to the internet and can hold up to 150 pages of text. AlphaSmart 3000 which is not hooked to the internet and can hold up to 150 pages of text.





While I have no computer, I’m still writing pages today and moving forward on several different writing projects. I have found a way to overcome the situation. If I can find that way in this situation, then I know that you can also find a way forward with your writing. Like many things in life, these steps are conscious choices.







I’m also currently facing a family situation where a family member is recovering from surgery and a short stay in the hospital. Yes, this fact consumes some of my day but I’m continuing to find a way to work and move forward. It’s part of my “no excuse” mentality and determination to keep moving forward—even if some days I’m only making small amounts of progress.







Planning Is Critical.







Before I turned in my computers for repair, I set up the majority of my social media posts for the week using Hootsuite. I’ve also made several other communication steps to move forward on projects and plan ahead. This type of effort keeps my various projects in motion. Without my computer, there are certainly some things which are not happening, but these can be done later or are not significant and don’t matter in the long run. Each of us can only do what we can do but you have to be persistent and keep moving forward.







I’ll be doing some new functions on my phone today because it is the only way I can do these tasks. In other cases, I’m sending email to explain the delays and I continue communicating even in the middle of these situations. I encourage you to keep clear communication because again these actions are some of the keys to keep your work and projects moving forward.







Our lives as writers are filled with challenges which maybe work related or personal. How do you handle these situations in your own life? Let me know in the comments below.

