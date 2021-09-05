Help Me Launch My Next Book



Book Proposals That $ell, 21 Secrets To Speed Your Success. This book has over 100 Five Star reviews and has helped many writers find a literary agent and land a publishing deal. One of my key reasons for writing it was to help more writers succeed in publishing and also to help agents and editors (like myself) to receive better submissions. In 2004, as a frustrated editor, I wrote. This book has over 100 Five Star reviews and has helped many writers find a literary agent and land a publishing deal. One of my key reasons for writing it was to help more writers succeed in publishing and also to help agents and editors (like myself) to receive better submissions.

who has worked with Ken Follett, Stephen King, John Gray and many others. literary agent Marilyn Allen who has worked with Ken Follett, Stephen King, John Gray and many others.

Literary agent Steve Laube told me at a recent conference, my revised edition fixed a key flaw with my original book. At that time I was focused on nonfiction. Some fiction writers used the first edition and it helped them. The reality in today's publishing world, I believe every author needs to write a book proposal—fiction, nonfiction, children's book—even if you self-publish. Why? Your proposal is essentially your business plan how you are going to sell your book and it contains information which never appears in your manuscript yet is critical to the publishing process.

Book Proposals That $ell which releases on October 5th. I worked with Misty Taggart at Trailer to the Stars to create a 60–second book trailer and you can watch it here . In addition, I've reworked my old website with new information and a new free book proposal checklist ebook. In recent years I have participated in different launch teams for new books. I'm working with launch manager Tammy Karasek on the details of this book launch. I'm writing to ask if you will join my launch team forwhich releases on October 5th.

My launch team will have a limited number of people. You will have access to our private Facebook group, drawings for prizes, special images to use and much more. The first step in this process is to fill out the launch application (which should only take you a few minutes).

Through the years, I've helped a number of other authors as I've read and reviewed their books. I hope you will consider helping me to successfully launch Book Proposals That $ell . You have to apply to join the launch team and fill out the launch application . Thank you in advance for your consideration and help. Hope to see you in our private Facebook group.

Have you ever launched a book with a launch team? Or maybe you have participated in a launch team? Let me know in the comments below.

