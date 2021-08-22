Consistent Experimentation
By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin
As a writer are you consistently trying new things? I've been doing this work for decades. As a part of it, I'm always trying new things. Recently my son, Tim, told me about substack (which I had never visited or heard about). I explored the website which publishes free and paid writing. I decided to join the site and create a publicatikon. What topic would make my writing distinct and stand out? For decades, I have been a freelance writer and I know making money is always a popular topic. I called my publication, Making Money Freelance Writing.
Like these articles which are always about some aspect of publishing, Making Money Freelance Writing is going to be about the various ways and skills needed to make money as a freelance writer. In this process, I will be consistently publishing articles on this subject. The regular writing on the focused topic is one of the keys to building an audience.
I'm working through the different tools on the site such as an About Page. Notice I filled out this page and included links to introduce the reader to my work in publishing. Any time you start a new website, it is important to fill out the various introductory materials. Also I saw the site gives the ability to create an enviroment or look for your publication. This aspect is still in process but I've reached out to a designer on Fiverr.com and I'm working on changing the look. If you join me in this process, then you can watch this transformation and learn from the articles I will be publishing on the site.
As I write new articles and promote this publication I will be growing my readers. Like every publication, I have a small audience. I'm writing this article to ask you to join me in this journey at Making Money Freelance Writing. I'm going to be learning something from this process and hopefully you will as well. I encourage you to explore substack and see if there is something you want to create and promote. It's another step in my writing life.
Experimentation is a constant part of the writing life. What type of experiments are you making? Let me know in the comments below.
Labels: consistency, Constant Experimentation, Making Money Freelance Writing, marketing, promotion, Terry Whalin, The Writing Life, writing life
