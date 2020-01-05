4 Reasons I wrote 10 Publishing Myths



By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





An acquisitions editor at a New York publisher, I spent many

hours speaking with authors about their manuscripts and their own expectations for their book. Often they will tell me, “I want my book to be a bestseller.”



In part, I love to hear those words because as an editor, I'm looking for bestsellers or books that will actively sell into the market. As someone who has been in publishing many years, I understand over 4,500 new books are published every day and 1.6 million books were self-published. The additional bit of information about self-publishing is on average these books sell 100–200 copies during the lifetime of the book . To beat those odds, every author needs to have a plan and strategy for selling their book.





I've seen many plans get changed as books get published. Years ago one of my books which received a large advance, had a different title in the publisher's catalog than when the book was published. This publisher never showed the cover to the high profile author—and he strongly disliked it. As a result, he never promoted the book and the sales were dismal. The book was taken out of print after six months. I was disappointed for all of the effort I put into writing and creating this book but many critical factors in the success of a book are outside of my control.





From other authors, I've heard many of these types of stories

about their books. The process of publishing and promoting a book is filled with pitfalls and possible errors. I took my years in publishing and poured it into writing

I want to give you four reasons I wrote 10 Publishing Myths :





1. To give authors a realistic picture of publishing . Many authors have written a manuscript but do not have any idea of the details of publishing. I've written about these details in my book.





2. To help authors understand much of the process is outside of their control. There are many things that can prevent your book from successfully selling in the marketplace.





3. To give authors practical advice they can do to sell books and be successful. While much is outside of the author's control, there are numerous practical actions every author can take in the process. It's the focus of each chapter.





4. To understand there is not a bestselling formula but there are bestselling practices. Many authors are looking for a magic formula to make a bestseller. If such a formula existed every book would be a bestseller because each of us would follow that formula. It does not exist but there are active steps every author can take which is my emphasis. For example, I have worked with other professionals to create . Many authors are looking for a magic formula to make a bestseller. If such a formula existed every book would be a bestseller because each of us would follow that formula. It does not exist but there are active steps every author can take which is my emphasis. For example, I have worked with other professionals to create a short book trailer . Book trailers are all about exposure. Someone has to hear about your book a number of times before they purchase it. My trailer helps in this process.













5. To take the long view and not look for short term success. (A Bonus Reason) Many authors are looking for a way to rocket to the top of a bestseller list and a short-term gain instead of taking the long view for their book and continuing to tell people about it. From my experience it is the long view that will eventually bear fruit or get you book sales.





My book released last month and can be ordered in four different ways on my website . I encourage you to get a copy for yourself and another one to give it to another writer.





10 Publishing Myths, I created a bonus chapter on the 11th Publishing Myth. It is free and you can get it today. In addition to, I created a bonus chapter on the 11th Publishing Myth. It is free and you can get it today. Just use this link

