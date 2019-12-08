Get A Realistic Publishing Perspective





By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





I've spoken with many authors about their plans and ambitions for their published book. Authors pour a lot of energy into writing their manuscript and creating a book proposal or careful pitch of their book for editors or literary agents . These authors make statements to me like:





“My book will be a bestseller.”





“My book will make a lot of money.”





“My book will sell ____ copies.”





Also over many years in publishing, I've had publishers tell me that my book would be in airport bookstores and they had plans to market and sell many copies of the book. Conventional wisdom in publishing says the larger the advance, the greater the publisher investment and the greater they will have to invest in marketing to get this investment back and more. I've been blessed to get a couple of six-figure advances—but I have lengthy stories (not good ones) about how each of these books turned out in the market.









From my years in publishing, I know and understand that much can go off course (wrong) in the publishing and marketing process. A great deal goes into publishing a book and then selling that book to readers, getting their enthusiasm about the book and telling others for even more sales. Many of the details of this process are outside of anything the author can control or do about it—a reality.





On December 17th, my next book, 10 Publishing Myths, Insights Every Author Needs to Succeed will release to bookstores nationwide. I wrote the book to give authors practical action steps they can take with their book to get it into the market.









Also when I was gathering 18 endorsements for this book from editors, literary agents , bestselling authors, PR experts and others, Alice Crider told me I was missing the 11th Myth: If I send my book to Oprah, she will book me on her show. When I heard this myth I laughed but then I decided to write this chapter. It is designed like the rest of my book and you can get it free here ( follow this link ). You will get this PDF immediately and it will have the foreword by New York Times bestselling author Jerry B. Jenkins, the various endorsements and the chapter with the 11th myth.





Help Me Promote 10 Publishing Myths





I hope you will order my book through one of the four options on my website—but even if you don't order the book, I would encourage you to tell others about it using my ClickToTweet links on this page





give it to a friend who needs the encouragement and practical advice . As you need gifts for the writers in your life, I want to encourage you to buy a copy of 10 Publishing Myths and





I'm excited about how 10 Publishing Myths is going to help authors all over the world—whether you have a new book or want to put more life and sales back into a book that has been in the market for a while. As long as you have enthusiasm for telling others about your book, there is hope for you in the market.





Do you have a realistic publishing perspective? What myths have you fallen for? Let me know in the comments below.





