Quitting Your Day Job

|When can you quit your day job?
I tried to answer honestly saying that many authors never quit their day job. Throughout history many authors have kept their day job as they write books. Also I told her this decision is different for every author. Since I had this conversation, I've been thinking more about it and believe it will make an interesting article for The Writing Life.
1. Make sure your day job is something you love and want to be doing. Some people have a genuine dislike for their day job and that to me spells the necessity to look for something else. It strikes me as a shame to spend lots of time at a job or position you dislike. I've seen the work surveys wich show many people are in this position. If you are one of them, I would begin looking to make a change to find something you love doing for your day job.
2. Take daily action to build your platform and audience for your book. Finding your audience and building a newsletter list and following takes time. The pathis different for every author but over and over, I've seen authors give up too soon in this platform building process. It's one of the things I admire about Morgan James Publishing. While some publishers give up on a book after six months or a year in the market (and move it to the backlist and eventually out of print). Instead Morgan James is more patient and understands that some books take a few years to find their audience and then sell 20,000 to 30,000 copies every year like clockwork. This long-term mentality is one of the reasons most of the books published over the last 16 years are still in print (which is a remarkable and little noticed publishing detail).
3. It's wonderful that my authors feel like they can ask any question and get an answer for it. I don't know the answer to every question but I know how to find answers to questions I don't know. There is no hidden agenda or holding back in this process. Questions are encouraged and every author needs to be asking questions and continuing to grow and learn about their craft.
4. Begin working on your side gig or plan B or whatever you want to call it. From my experience this side gig has to grow and ultimately replace your day job. It will not happen overnight or instantly but you have to begin working at it. Maybe you will begin selling information products and building an emal list.
As I write this article, we are about to end 2018 and begin 2019.l hope this article has given you some action steps for your writing life. I wish you great things for the new year and if I can help you, reach out to me (follow this link and my work contact information is on the bottom of the second page). May each of you succeed to your wildest dreams during the new year. In the comments below, let me know what steps you are taking to quit your day job.
Wow! I have been having a bit of burn out lately. I do love my nursing and I am inspired by the people. It pays well, too.
Still, the end of the year brings changes in the ways we chart assessments. This means mandatory in services, now on line. End of year means holidays, too, translating to a very busy time for home health nurses, as patients leave the hospital for home. Sometimes, they are not very well or have complicated treatments.
In the northeast, the dreary dark days wear on a person's ambition, as well. With my profession, we also see depression increase. A lot of giving occurs.
Desiring to write fights with all the other demands. I plug away. The fire in my belly for activities lacked fuel a few days. I do wish I could work part time and make up the rest with income from my writing.
Seeing this title now, made me smile. I remember those first days of publishing my novels and praying for fantastic sales. I kept writing. Published two more novels. Four in four years, with two job changes.
I lay my writing before the King. I often wonder why I want to succeed in writing. Selfish ambition and my comfort or am I honoring God with my words. I place it again in His hands.
It's only 630 on a Sunday evening. I'm not even sure how to get on line for my trainings for work. I have no other work hanging over my head- another con of home health, there is always charting or catching up-but none this evening. I believe I will write. I keep on writing. I retire in twelve years.
Mollie,
You are wise to keep on plugging along. There is much unpredictable in publishing but we have to keep writing and knocking on doors until the right one opens. It's thrilling to see your determination. Terry
