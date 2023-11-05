Your Responsibility As A Writer



By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

Through the years as an editor, I’ve spoken with many writers especially during my last eleven years with Morgan James Publishing. A number of these authors express their skepticism about the company. These authors have googled the publisher name and found critical reviews. It is a wise step on their part to do some research about the publishing house. Some of the worst comments are on reddit which allows anyone to write anything and it doesn’t use their name. These posts are forever preserved online--even if they aren’t true. Every publisher has detractors yet the publishing scams have pages and pages poor comments.

I believe it is healthy to have a bit of skepticism as you explore publishing opportunities. A number of companies use sales techniques to lure writers into their companies. I’ve met authors who have spent over $20,000 to get published and their books have poor covers and design with only limited online distribution.

I encourage you to explore your options but have a healthy balance of disbelief until you hear the details of each publishing option. Many days I’m on the phone with authors for 45 minutes to an hour talking about their books and the unique ways Morgan James publishes books. How many editors and people with experience in publishing, can you get on the phone for that length of time? From my experience such an opportunity for any author (mostly unpublished) to interact with an editor or agent would be extremely limited. Many editors and literary agents never respond and the only way you know they aren’t interested is their lack of response.

Because I am connected to the writing community, I hear some of the horror publishing stories from other authors. For example, one author’s book is supposed to release in the next couple of weeks--yet her publisher hasn’t loaded the cover and marketing copy on Amazon (or any other website). Because of the publisher, the launch plans for this author are in limbo.

New York Times bestselling author Through my years with Morgan James Publishing, I have watched our authors and they are happy with my colleagues and how their books get through the system and into the marketplace. Several years agobestselling author Jerry B. Jenkins interviewed me for his writer's guild. We've known each other many years and spoke during our conversation about the details of Morgan James. Jerry affirmed that the company operates with integrity and distinction in the publishing world. Follow this link to watch our interview

Authors have many options to publish their books. Even when I ask for a submission, some authors don’t submit it--which is the first step in the exploration process. I’ve had other authors interrupt my presentation about Morgan James and disconnect without hearing the entire program--which in my view is not a good reaction.

Authors have many choices for their books. I encourage you not to believe the lies which are out there without gathering the facts. Every author should explore your options and listen to the possibilities, look over the contract--then make a decision.

I understand this article is a bit of a rant but for me it is an important responsibility for every author. After you explore your options, seize one and move forward. We live in one of the greatest times in human history--but only if you take actions on what crosses your path. Let me know what you think in the comments below.

