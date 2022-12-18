

By Terry Whalin By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin

Book Proposals That Sell, 21 Secrets To Speed Your Success. Many years ago, I did my first stint as an acquisitions editor working inside a publisher. It was an eye-opening experience for someone like me who had written numerous books on the outside but never witnessed the various dynamics inside a publishing house. Because of working inside a publisher, I wrote

The publisher announced my new position in the trade magazines and other places. Yet to my surprise months after this announcement and with fairly often consistency, I received submissions addressed to the previous acquisitions editor. I was actively looking for new writers but the submissions addressed to someone else on my desk made the wrong first impression.

Now years later, I understand why it happens. The publishing world is constantly shifting. Editors move to a different publishing house. Other editors join a literary agency. Some book publishers close their doors while others open new business. In the magazine area, publications cease publishing while others begin new magazines. These shifts in the publishing world often open new opportunities for writers—at least those who keep up with these changes.

How do you keep up with the various shifts and changes? If you have the right information and use it appropriately, information is power. The answer is an annual book which is essential for every Christian writer: The Christian Writers Market Guide 2023 which released last week. Don ’ t be fooled into using an old book and the wrong information,

Sally E. Stuart was the original creator of this guide, then she passed the responsibility on to New York Times bestselling author Jerry B. Jenkins who published it for a few years. Several years ago, literary agent Steve Laube took over the annual guide. Through the years I ’ ve interviewed each of these leaders. In this article, I include links to those interviews which are filled with insights for every Christian writer. You will gain instant access to the replay interview and each of these leaders have included a unique free ebook that you can download and study.

Are you looking for a nearby writers group or planning to attend a writers conference next year? Like other elements in the guide, these elements shift and change from year to year. Or maybe you are looking for a freelance editor to go through your material and polish it before you send it to an agent or an editor? This information is also in this volume.

In his foreword, Jerry B. Jenkins says, “Here ’ s a dirty little secret of the writing life: Veteran editors can tell within two minutes whether they are going to reject your manuscript.” From his experience as an editor and publisher, Jerry gives three common reasons for fiction rejections. I ’ ll include one of them here: “Too many characters introduced too quickly.” If you get these insights and apply them to your writing, the foreword alone has immense value to you.

The Christian Writers Market Guide 2023 contains nearly 1,000 listings including more than 200 book publishers, 130 magazine publishers, 45 speciality markets, 215 writers conferences and writers groups, 45 literary agencies, and 240 freelance editors and designers. Also this volume includes information about legal, accounting, speaking services, podcasts, courses and contests. The information can be powerful and priceless to your writing life—if you use it properly. contains nearly 1,000 listings including more than 200 book publishers, 130 magazine publishers, 45 speciality markets, 215 writers conferences and writers groups, 45 literary agencies, and 240 freelance editors and designers. Also this volume includes information about legal, accounting, speaking services, podcasts, courses and contests. The information can be powerful and priceless to your writing life—if you use it properly.

Whether you want to write for magazines or publish a book or speak at a writer ’ s conference, you will have to learn to write an eye-catching pitch. From my years in the publishing world, you will always have to pitch to the right person at the right time. A key part of that process of finding the right person is contained in The Christian Writers Market Guide 2023

How do you use this essential reference guide? Let me know in the comments below.

Labels: agents, editors, first impressions, Information Is Power, publishers, submissions, Terry Whalin, The Christian Writers Market Guide, The Writing Life, writers conferences