How to Help Others Promote Your Book

As an author, I understand thousands of new books enter the marketplace every day . It is a real challenge for every author to get any attention for their book. Most of us are introverts and don't like to market and tell others about our books. Yes I included myself in this category. Yet I know the truth of the “ Without promotion, something terrible happens. Nothing.” Raleigh Pinskey, author of the book 101 Ways to Promote Yourself taught me this quote. In the early days of her public relations career, Raleigh promoted rock and roll groups. Learn more about Raleigh and take a free teleseminar ( follow this link ).

In simple terms promotion or marketing means including others. As the Bible says in James 4:2–3, “You have not because you ask not.” I've often heard David Hancock, the founder of Morgan James Publishing summarizes this verse saying, “Don't ask don't get.” A key part of the process is asking or including others in your marketing or promotion. There are many simple yet significant ways to as others to help you.

For example, in the final pages of 10 Publishing Myths, I ask readers to post a review on Amazon, Goodreads, Barnes & Noble.com and other places. I've seen many other authors use this strategy. In addition to asking for their help, I include a simple link where the reader can get a book review template to help them know what to write for a review. I got my template from my friend and public relations expert Sandra Beckwith. Yes I purchased this product which comes with the rights to use it for your own promotion.





Unconfined. She created this page ( . She created this page ( follow the link ) with various ideas and resources. Notice she has created a free study guide for her book and also given readers a place to ask for prayer. I call these two book examples to your attention to give you ideas for your own book. It doesn't matter if your book is brand new or has been out for a while. Every author can create such a page of resources to help their readers tell others about their book.

Have you created a page to help others promote your book? What does it include? Let me know in the comments below.

