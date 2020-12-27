The Importance of Story
By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin
During the holidays, I was speaking with one of my relatives who I don't see often. She is a prolific reader and was talking with me about various books she was reading. Then she turned the conversation toward my books. “I loved reading your book Sojourner Truth,” she said. “I was amazed to learn in about a freed slave in upper state New York and her role in American history.”
work made for hire—like this one—no royalties). This book is still in print and occasionally I will receive letters from school children about it.
reading good stories. You can also learn about story through reading and studying how-to books like Story by Robert McKee.
One of the key ways to practice is writing short stories or magazine articles. These types of writing are not 40,000 to 50,000 word pieces but more like 800 to 1500 word pieces which make them easier to produce yet effective to learn and reach readers. If you haven't written for magazines, I recommend you carefully study this article I wrote about the basics of a magazine article. While writing these shorter articles you will learn:
-
how to create an effective headline
-
how to draw the reader into your story with an opening
-
how to move the reader along with the middle section and maintain interest
-
how to draw the reader to a single point or takeaway
-
how to write to a word count of the publication (read their guidelines)
-
and many other related skills
What type of stories can you write?
I recommend you begin with the personal experience story. Each of us have personal experiences and some of those incidents can be woven into interesting magazine articles. Almost every type of publication will take these types of stories. You can use a market guide or search online for guidelines to see which places. If writing for the Christian market, make sure you have the latest edition of the guide since a lot of this information changes every year. Then you can submit the article or write a query to get it published. Yes it takes effort and time to learn the skill of telling good stories and getting them into print—but it is a key part of the writing life.
It might even take you into American history to write about someone like Sojourner Truth. How have you learned the importance of story for your writing? Let me know in the comments below.
