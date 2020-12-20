Improve Your Book Images With This Tool



By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





I'm a writer and (if I'm honest) not the best person when it comes to visual presentation and graphic design. When I need a graphic, I get help from others. In recent days, I discovered a tool called MockupShots which is easy to use and has great diversity. The templates and designs are varied for many different types of authors and books. I've been using it and wanted to pass this experience along to you in this article.

lifetime access for only $80. For someone like me with multiple books, it made perfect sense.

also generates GIF images (which move when displayed). Also this tool generates short videos with your book. There are many different options to easily select, download then use.

Because I am writing this article just before Christmas, I'm going to include holiday illustrations for several different books. From my view, this tool is perfect for:

authors

publicists

book reviewers

editors

literary agents

anyone who writes about books and uses book covers

MockupShots includes a 30 day money back guarantee. In a few days of use, I've also written their customer support several times. I've been impressed with their responsiveness and quickness to correct anything wrong with their program.

for a few days and still have much to learn about this tool. Hopefully you can see the diversity and importance of this tool for the Writing Life.

I'm enthused about the multiple uses for this MockupShots tool. If I've missed some aspect, let me know in the comments below.

