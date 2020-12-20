Improve Your Book Images With This Tool
By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin
I'm a writer and (if I'm honest) not the best person when it comes to visual presentation and graphic design. When I need a graphic, I get help from others. In recent days, I discovered a tool called MockupShots which is easy to use and has great diversity. The templates and designs are varied for many different types of authors and books. I've been using it and wanted to pass this experience along to you in this article.
MockupShots also generates GIF images (which move when displayed). Also this tool generates short videos with your book. There are many different options to easily select, download then use.
Because I am writing this article just before Christmas, I'm going to include holiday illustrations for several different books. From my view, this tool is perfect for:
-
authors
-
publicists
-
book reviewers
-
editors
-
literary agents
-
anyone who writes about books and uses book covers
MockupShots includes a 30 day money back guarantee. In a few days of use, I've also written their customer support several times. I've been impressed with their responsiveness and quickness to correct anything wrong with their program.
MockupShots for a few days and still have much to learn about this tool. Hopefully you can see the diversity and importance of this tool for the Writing Life.
I'm enthused about the multiple uses for this MockupShots tool. If I've missed some aspect, let me know in the comments below.
Tweetable:
We live in a visual world and as authors need diverse images for our books. Learn about a book graphic tool from this prolific editor and author. Get the details here. (ClickToTweet)
Labels: book reviewers, books, cover, design, images, literary agents, marketing, MockupShots, publicists, Terry Whalin
0 Comment:
Post a Comment
That's the writing life...
Back to the home page...