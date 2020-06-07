The Importance of Consistency
By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin
Yesterday I took about 30 minutes and filled in most of my social media plans for the next week. If you read these articles, I've posted on Twitter thousands of times—and normally tweet 12–15 times a day. I've followed this consistent pattern for years—whether I am traveling or sick or whatever. I use the tool Hootsuite. (I use the paid version of this site and it is well worth it to me.) Over the years, I've created a pattern where the bulk of my tweets come from others. In many ways my tweets are a publishing education and if you follow them and read the articles, you will learn a tremendous amount about the writing world.
Beyond using content from others, I also intersperse my own webinars, free ebooks, these blog articles and other content (including when I review a book or see a special writing related event). It is a part of my consistent pattern. For example, every day I am promoting my biography on Billy Graham which released over six years ago. I have different radio interviews and articles and images. Some of my friends who have known me for years will react to these posts (one of the ways you know people are reading them). The consistent activity results in knowledge and awareness about my book but also book sales. It's part of the necessity of consistent activity as a writer.
What are you doing consistently? Are you…
1. Consistently learning new things. One of my consistent actions as an author is mailing books. I like to use media mail (normally $2.80) because it is dependable and inexpensive. For years, I have stood in line at my local post office with books to mail. It is not something I want to be doing now with the pandemic and social distancing. I've started using Stamps.com which has this terrific easy to use application software. You can print the label right in your home, then drop off the package at the post office. If you sign up at Stamps.com for their free trial and getting $100 value, when it is completed, behind the scenes, they will give me $20 in free postage. Here's the promo code: C-HDZ9–YNV). I encourage you to use this tool—and the promo code. You will profit and I will as well. I hope you will begin to use Stamps.com and recommend it for every author who mails books. It's much easier and time effective than standing in line at the post office.
2. Consistently reading new books. I regularly read new books and often write about them.
3. Consistently trying new tools. Several weeks ago I wrote about the best place to find used books online. This week I learned about another resource in this area: www.usedbooksearch.net
4. Consistently improving your writing. I am always working on learning better ways to tell stories and use better words in my writing.
5. Consistently working on your work in progress. Are you writing a new book? Are you making progress on this book on a regular basis? The writing only happens with consistent effort. One of the most effective ways to get moving is to set a particular word count you want to hit every day. For example 200 words or a single page. If you write this page consistently, it will grow until you complete your book.
6. Consistently writing these articles for my blog. If you look, I've posted something every week on this blog for a long time. It does not happen without consistent effort.
Through the consistent activity, you are able to produce a large body of work. Is it simple or easy? No but it is important. Each of us have the same 24 hours of time. Like the sand an hourglass, time will slip away if you don't use it consistently and effectively. I hope I've given you some new ideas and resources in this article.
Are you aware of the importance of consistency? How does it play out in your writing life? Let me know in the comments below.
Tweetable:
How is consistency important for writers? Get resources here from a prolific editor and author. (ClickToTweet)
Labels: books, consistency, hoiotsuite, publishing, shipping, social media, Stamps.com, Twitter, writing
