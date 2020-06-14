Learning Curve and Offer

By Terry Whalin @terrywhalin





Last week I launched a book funnel promotion for my 10 Publishing Myths book. I've been working on this funnel for weeks. In late February I attended a three day intense book funnel boot camp. There was a great deal of homework before we attended the boot camp plus each day was long hours of instruction with assignments in the evening. In this process, I'm using many new tools and programs—including my email program.





Part of this training included a sequence of emails to tell people about your book. I carefully worked on this sequence, rewriting it for my book and other details. Got it loaded and checked in my new program. I was preparing to launch it. Then I goofed. Instead of sending four separate emails spaced out over days, I sent all four emails at the same time (whoops). So much for gently leading people and reminding them about my new book. With this error, I messed up the process.









Why did I build this book funnel? I've watched other authors be successful with such a program. You sell books in this process. Some of our most successful authors at Morgan James Publishing are using this method and selling books month after month. These books are not just something the author sells but their book funnel is also driving bookstore sales (online and brick and mortar book sales). These authors have some of the top selling books from the publishing house—year after year.





Will it work for my book? I don't know but I'm trying. Each author has a learning curve and challenges in this process. I do and my encouragement to you today is to keep going. Keep trying new techniques to see if they will work for you. If they do, great. If not, then try something else. As you take action, you will move yourself way beyond the authors who do little or nothing.





In summary, if you are an author, here's the basic principles that I am doing:





* Watch and see what is successful for other authors