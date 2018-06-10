The Importance of Sending Good Content





Are you learning from others online? Excellent. Are you passing along this content to others? For me, this process of sending good content to others is an important part of the writing life. In this article, I want to give you some ideas how you can pass along what you are learning or reading to others.





I have been on twitter since 2009 and tweeted thousands of times. If you look at my twitter feed, you will notice the majority of my posts are pointing to articles from others. I follow a series of blogs from experienced writers and receive these blogs in my email box. If you have a blog, it is important to add this feature to your blog so others can read your content on their email. Over and over email has been proven as one the most effective ways to reach others.





If you want to send out good content to others, you need to develop a method or system for taking consistent action. The regular action is important to establish your reputation in the market as someone who helps others—not just once but over and over.





For example, I use Hootsuite to schedule my social media posts then I tweet about 12 to 15 times a day but these posts are spaced throughout the day and each one is different (with different words and a different image). Each day I have developed a pattern with my posts. This pattern is something I've created with different spots on my posts for different types of content and from different people. For example, I post content from a writer about once a day and not multiple times. I begin each day of social media posts with an inspirational quotation and image . The fact that I have a pattern makes my repeat actions easier. I don't have to create something and instead I am simply filling in the designated positions.





Your social media posts will be different than mine and in a different pattern. My key point is encouraging you to develop a system that works for you and your writing life . After you have such a system, your actions will be routine. Each week I take about 30 minutes to finalize my social media posts. I say “finalize” because the grid or slots for my different posts is not finished until I finalize—but I have much of that grid filled in because I take a few minutes each day looking for great content and adding it to my posting plans in Hootsuite





Reading about my actions are a good first step but here's some action steps for you to take:





1. Decide to send good content to your audience on a regular basis





2. Create a system (possibly using Hootsuite) to make your actions regular and consistent.





How are you sending out good content to your audience? Let me know in the comments below. I look forward to learning from you.





Tweetable:









Labels: . Hootsuite, blogger, consistency, content, planning, social media, Twitter