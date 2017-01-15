A Place to Get Publishing Answers





It is a challenge for writers to get answers to their publishing questions. While there are many opportunities, editors and agents are often overwhelmed with email and physical mail—so they do not respond. Your submissions go into a black hole (no response) or you receive a form rejection letter which basically says “thanks but no thanks” or “your submission was not a fit for us” (no information or insight about the reasons). I understand the reasons for these form letters but they don't give you the specifics that you need.





I want to tell you about a place to get answers. One place I blogged about last week, the Christian Writer's Market Guide.

The 2017 Christian Writer's Market Guide also includes up-to-date information on more than 200 book publishers, more than 200 periodicals, and 70 literary agents, contests, conferences, editorial services, niche markets, self-publishing services, and more. This is the ultimate reference tool for Christian writers. For more than 25 years, The Christian Writer's Market Guide has been the most comprehensive and highly recommended resource on the market for Christian writers, agents, editors, publishers, publicists, and writing teachers. In addition to providing a wealth of ideas and tips for publishing in the Christian industry,also includes up-to-date information on more than 200 book publishers, more than 200 periodicals, and 70 literary agents, contests, conferences, editorial services, niche markets, self-publishing services, and more. This is the ultimate reference tool for Christian writers. I blogged more details about this book here





Have you heard of Steve Laube









Why am I telling you this?





I'm telling you this because I have convinced Steve Laube to grill him during a LIVE 70-minute telewebcast on Tuesday, January 17th!





Rather than have the “content” to come out of my head (or Steve's head) for the January 17, 2017 telewebcast at 5 p.m. PDT / 8:00 p.m. EDT, I have decided to let you ask Steve a question.





Sound fair?





So, if you could ask Steve ANY question you wanted about publishing for the Christian writer, what would your question be?





Here's your chance to ask Steve directly and get registered for the call on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 (starts promptly according to www.Time.gov ).





Click the link below:









You will receive a 47-page Ebook, Book Proposal Tips & Tricks. It's FREE if you ask a question and

register for this telewebcast.





Click the link below:









After your question gets submitted, you'll find out how to get phone access and webcast access to Steve Laube and I for the LIVE telewebcast, January 17, 2017.





If you can't make the time of the call, please go ahead and sign up anyway. The entire teleseminar will be recorded and EVERYONE who signs up will receive an email with the replay link. Also if you sign up, you will be able to download the FREE Ebook right away.





I look forward to speaking with you on Tuesday as we answer your questions about writing for the Christian marketplace.





